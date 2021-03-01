BEST OF TOLEDO 2020 RESULTS

Celebrating the Best of Toledo has been a pleasure and an honor for Toledo City Paper for over two decades. For the last 21 years, we have invited our loyal readers to vote for the Best of the Toledo area. When the ballots have been counted we have feted the winners and treated our fans to a party to commemorate the votes of our readers bestowing praise on area businesses and service providers. This year, ahem, things are a little different. . . .

Unfortunately, there will be no party this year.

We will have a drive through event to honor the winners at a date to be announced soon. When the coast is clear and the timing is safer, we will have an outdoor event to let us all get together and celebrate. For now, know that you, our fans, readers and advertisers, are ALL THE BEST OF TOLEDO!