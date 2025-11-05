Astrology November 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The house was very quiet, and the fog—we are in November now—pressed against the windows like an excluded ghost.”― E.M. Forster, Howards End

Cosmic Highlights for November

November 2025: The Holiday Season Under the Stars – cosmic shifts and transitions



The holiday season begins with the Sun transiting in the intense and transformative, Pluto-ruled sign of Scorpio, reminding us of depth, and rebirth. As Mercury retrogrades through Sagittarius and back into Scorpio, we are urged to be mindful of not only what we think, but how we speak, especially when gathering with loved ones. Words carry weight, and during this season of connection, delivery truly counts.



Happy Birthday Scorpio– this is your month to relish in all that you do. As a Scorpio, you’re very intense, somewhat mysterious, though that could be your exterior whereas on the inside you’re sensitive and passionate. With Saturn moving direct in the sign of Pisces, favorable to your own sign. This could be a good month for you to keep your mojo going. Mars, the planet of motivation and action in your money house could stimulate your financial alertness.



Thanksgiving, November 27, 2025 – Thanksgiving Day, the Moon enters Pisces early afternoon. The holiday will shine with a dreamy, nostalgic Pisces energy. This lunar shift inspires compassion, and heightened sensitivity at the table—perfect for family gatherings where emotions often run deep, nostalgia is heightened. For those born under the sign of Pisces, Sagittarius, Virgo and Gemini, you may feel impacted. For others, time of birth will be indicative of where the moon will be taking place in your birth chart.



*Later that evening, Saturn turns direct in Pisces, finally restoring order and stability after months of retrograde lessons. This cosmic turning point symbolizes the grounding of faith, structure, and responsibility—an auspicious omen for moving into December with renewed clarity.



Mars, the planet of action – continues in Sagittarius- keeps the momentum lively, encouraging spirited conversations, travel, and adventure, while Jupiter retrograde in Cancer reminds us that true abundance is found not in excess, but in nurturing bonds with family and home.



Mercury Retrograde begins in fiery Sagittarius on Nov. 9, sliding back into Scorpio on Nov. 20. Words matter now, these retrogrades challenge not just how we think, but how we speak and deliver our truth. For those born under Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini and Virgo, you may feel the impact. However, for others, time of birth will indicate where Mercury is in retrograde.



Saturn, the planet of structure, steadies itself in Pisces as it turns direct Nov 28, helping us regain clarity in matters of discipline and responsibility. When retrograde it, it allows us to reassess, revisit, and review matters that need resolution. Moving direct the flow is easier.



Uranus, planet of change, retrogrades back into Taurus on Nov 9, reminding us that security and values are shifting beneath the surface. When in Taurus, it’s all about personal possessions, business commerce. Finances and a stronger sense of security.



Neptune continues its retrograde in Pisces, inviting inner reflection, and moves direct in December. Those were under Pisces, Virgo, Sagittarius and Gemini will feel the impact. However, time of birth will determine its greatest influence.



Mars, the planet of action, charges into adventurous Sagittarius on Nov 5, energizing motivation and drive. Those born under the sign of Sagittarius can energetically feel this shift. For those born under Gemini, the focus may be on relationship relationships. For those one under Virgo and Pisces, be aware of changes within the area of work. For others space and your time of birth will be an indication of how you are affected.



Jupiter, the planet of expansion, retrogrades in Cancer starting Nov 11, slowing growth and expansion until March 11, 2026—pushing us to cultivate patience in emotional and family matters. Those were under the sign of Sagittarius, cancer, Capricorn, Libra are all impacted however, for others based on time of birth will be indicative aware of this aspect will.



*Remember – This is a month of reevaluation, realignment, and rediscovery—where clarity comes only after we sift through confusion.

Horoscopes

Aries – Career and reputation shift; patience is needed as Jupiter in retrograde of your area of home may bring to light areas that need resolution. Transiting Mars in Sagittarius can spark some opportunities for change. Be open to possibilities as they occur. A heightened sense of awareness as well as spirituality may occur. Got with it!



Taurus – Uranus retrograde re-enters your sign, shaking your core, as well as your foundation. It would be good to reevaluate where you stand about home and career? Perhaps, to review values and embrace personal transformation. This is a time to really focus on yourself as well as, also your financial well-being. Take a step back and reassess.



Gemini – Retrogrades stir your partnerships and commitments; it would be wise to redefine how you communicate with those closest to you. Also know that this is a time for personal changes as well, more so in areas that relate to finances. Tons of self-reflection.



Cancer – Jupiter retrogrades in your sign—growth feels stalled, but this is a time for inner expansion and healing. In addition to all of this, Saturn’s retrograde back into Pisces can bring to light a sense of reaching for your higher consciousness. In addition to this, focus on your health and well-being. Mars and Sagittarius urge you to take stock.



Leo – Mercury retrograde tests how you express love, creativity, and passion—be mindful of what you say, as well as how you say it. Mars, the planet of movement in Sagittarius activates your own sign, giving you more of a spring in your step. A good time for love matters, as well as your ability to express yourself articulate what you really feel.



Virgo – Home and family dynamics come under review; as Mars, the planet of action occurs in your fourth house. You may feel a need to change things up a bit. Redecorate, organize, purge, sell or buy?? Though it would be wise, before taking on another project, to finalize small details that need to be resolved. Also, Saturn direct brings grounding after uncertainty, a time to reevaluate partnerships.



Libra – Communication and contracts may feel tangled; clarity improves after Mercury turns direct. This is also a time to speak up. Mars, the planet of energy in your area of chat allows you to weigh your options while having some clarity. Your love life can skyrocket at this time. Wait for it!



Scorpio – With the Sun in your sign, it’s your season of power. Use this time to reset goals and refine your vision. Also focus on your finances as you’re in the black. This could be a good time for you financially or through speculation. Though with Mercury retrograding in your own sign on November 20, be alert. Confusion may occur.



Sagittarius – Mars ignites your energy, but Mercury retrograde in your sign, until November 20, may cause crossed wires—pause before speaking. This is a time to be careful of delivery as well as words. However, nonetheless, this could be a very fruitful month for you to say the least in areas of money and heart.



Capricorn – Friendships and alliances shift; Saturn turning direct helps you stabilize your future goals. You may be relinquishing old memories or past patterns that have held you hostage as Mars, the planet of energy circulates your 12th house of the hidden. Resolution is eminent.



Aquarius – Career confusion gives way to clarity by late November. Saturn helps you anchor financial and personal structures. This can be your month to succeed, gravitating towards a newfound self. The planets are in sync with your own sign. Work with it!



Pisces – Neptune’s retrograde has you dreaming deep—Saturn’s direct motion in your sign late in the month will ground those visions into form. In addition to all of this, your career is heightened. Goals are achieved. Mars at the top of your chart motivates you to keep going until you reach the.



*For this holiday season, the cosmos is reminding us that gratitude and reflection open the door to renewal.

Janet Amid is a well-known media personality featured regularly on both radio and television. You can catch her live on air Monday mornings, from 8:10 AM until 8:45 AM on 93.5 FM, sharing her astrology and life guidance. Janet is also a respected columnist and offers in-office or phone consults. To schedule an appointment call or text 419-882-5510 or email Janet @ [email protected]