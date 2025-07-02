Astrology July 2025

INDEPENDENCE DAY – Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed – else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die. ~Dwight D. Eisenhower

Happy Birthday Cancer – – with the Full Moon in Capricorn, directly opposing you, you may feel as though you’re being pulled in multiple directions. Yet, often, it’s these shifts that serve as a catalyst for growth. Adding to this dynamic, is Saturn, the planet of structure, retrograding July 13 in Aries, bringing changes to work and home. While you naturally resist change, this cycle may offer you a chance to review and reexamine life from a different lens. Though it may feel a bit overwhelming, trust that balance in time will be restored.

Celebrate Independence Day – Chart of USA – America, a great nation, was born on July 4, 1776, between approximately 2:00 and 4:30 PM in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—under the nurturing, moon-ruled sign of Cancer, with the Moon in the visionary sign of Aquarius. This Cancer influence reflects our identity as a mothering nation, one that embraces and shelters others. The Moon in Aquarius speaks to our ideals of justice, humanity, and collective progress. Now, with transiting Pluto having entered Aquarius and aligning with the natal Moon in America’s chart, we are poised for profound transformation—potentially redefining what it means to be united. This could mark a powerful collective shift toward greater awareness, inclusivity, and reform. Equally noteworthy is Neptune’s & Saturn’s move into Aries, where it they create a square to America’s natal Cancer Sun. This transit may challenge us to reevaluate how we perceive truth, leadership, and identity—blurring lines in our personal and national narratives while also igniting new vision

JULY 4, 2025 – INDEPENDENCE DAY – MOON IN SCORPIO – forming a harmonious trine to the nurturing Cancer Sun. This water-to-water connection enhances emotional sensitivity, intuition, and the desire for meaningful connection. It’s a day where we may feel things more intensely—reflecting not only on our personal roots but also the collective story of our nation. The Scorpio Moon encourages us to dig beneath the surface, to honor both the resilience and vulnerability that have shaped us. Paired with the Cancer Sun, this alignment invites a sense of emotional renewal, unity, and deeper patriotic reflection. It’s a powerful moment to acknowledge where we’ve come from, and to intuitively sense where we’re headed.

JULY 10 – FULL MOON IN CAPRICORN -When the Full Moon is in Capricorn it works even harder to finish what was started. You’ll ask yourself what you obtained, what you have yet to achieve, and what you need to adjust to make things happen. A Capricorn Full Moon is all about success and never taking “no” for an answer. So, this is the time when you’ll get to the finish line because this Moon will help you tackle any obstacles you face along the way. During this time the Full Moon in Capricorn faces the Sun in Cancer. Both signs are associated with security, yet they seek it in different ways. Capricorn is concerned with accomplishments and external status while Cancer wants us to tune into our feelings in search of comfort and safety. It’s not a matter of choosing to be hard or soft, sensitive or insensitive; this Full Moon is about learning how to be tough or tender depending on the circumstances. When the lesson is learned, we feel at home within ourselves and within the world around us.

JULY 13, 2025 – SATURN RETROGRADES IN ARIES – Will retrograde back in Pisces September 2, 2025, later returning to Aries in February 15, 2026. As the energy turns inward, we area are asked to re-evaluate our ego, pay better attention to impatience as well as impulse. Heal old wounds. Face unfinished projects or matters that need our attention. Those affected are Pisces, Virgo, Aries, Libra, Cancer and Capricorn. Though for others, time of birth play a significant role.

JULY 24- NEW MOON IN LEO – The New Moon marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle – the time when the Sun and the Moon are aligned at the exact degree. Self-expression is spurred by this lunation; personal attainment and attention is a huge aspect here. Generally, when a New Moon occurs, we see ourselves more inclined to change personal habits, reexamine love connections, look at life from a more creative standpoint. A great time to focus on getting our creative juices going.

JULY 7, 2025 – URANUS, THE PLANET OF UNPREDICTABILITY MOVES INTO GEMINI – Uranus has not been in Gemini for a while, so we are stepping into a huge shift as Gemini represents change, revolution, and breakthroughs. Gemini rules, communication, technology, education and social interaction. So at this time with Uranus, moving into Gemini could be a time of mental awakenings as well as changes that relate to networking. For those with fixed mindsets this could be a bit of a shock as you might be forced to look at things from different perspectives.

HOROSCOPES

Aries – Saturn retrograding in your own sign may feel like a personal reset. You may find yourself becoming less impulsive and more focused on building structure in your daily life. Uranus in Gemini, stimulates your already curious mind, sparking sudden insights, new ways of communicating, and perhaps even redirecting your personal path. The New Moon in Leo invites romance, passion, and creativity back into your life — embrace it.

Taurus – At last, Uranus leaves your sign after seven years of unpredictable shifts, allowing you to finally find more stable ground. Financial surprises may still arise, but they now stem from new and unexpected sources. Use July’s Capricorn Full Moon to release limiting beliefs that may have held you back. The Leo New Moon highlights home and family matters — an ideal time for refreshing your space or making long-overdue changes.

Gemini – Welcome Uranus into your sign! Prepare for sudden and unpredictable shifts as your identity, appearance, or even life philosophy begins to evolve. The Full Moon sheds light on financial matters and intimate partnerships, bringing needed clarity. The Leo New Moon amplifies your ability to write, speak, or share ideas — a wonderful aspect for personal expression and creative projects.

Cancer – With the Capricorn Full Moon directly opposing your sign, relationships and personal boundaries come into sharp focus. Saturn retrograde invites reflection on your career path and authority figures in your life. Meanwhile, Uranus now in Gemini stirs your subconscious, enhancing dreams, intuition, and inner wisdom. Pay attention to your instincts — they are especially strong now.

Leo – The New Moon in your sign acts as a personal reset, encouraging you to step into your power with confidence. Saturn retrograde brings deep reflection and healing regarding shared resources and financial entanglements, prompting a review of your money matters. Uranus in Gemini energizes your social life, bringing unexpected friendships, new communities, and surprising opportunities. Stay open — life may take some fascinating turns.

Virgo – Saturn retrograde in your opposite sign highlights partnerships — both personal and professional — prompting you to reassess commitments and long-term goals. Uranus in Gemini shakes up your career path and public standing, opening doors to unexpected professional opportunities. The Full Moon brings attention to your creative life, children, or romantic pursuits. The Leo New Moon activates your inner world — a powerful time for spiritual reflection, rest, and renewal.

Libra – Saturn retrograde encourages a reexamination of your daily routines, health habits, and work responsibilities. Finding a better balance becomes essential. Uranus in Gemini sparks sudden insights about higher learning, long-distance travel, or even your spiritual beliefs. The Full Moon shines a light on home and family responsibilities, while the Leo New Moon energizes your friendships and social networks — a time to connect with kindred spirits.

Scorpio – Saturn retrograde turns your focus inward, inviting deep emotional healing, especially around love, creativity, or children. Uranus in Gemini shakes up shared resources and intimate partnerships, bringing surprising financial shifts or changes in emotional bonds. The Capricorn Full Moon activates communication and contracts, while the Leo New Moon illuminates your career and public image — a perfect time to step into the spotlight.

Sagittarius – Saturn retrograde brings attention to home and family dynamics, encouraging you to restructure your personal foundation. Uranus in Gemini brings sudden shifts to your relationships, possibly introducing unconventional connections or redefining existing partnerships. The Full Moon highlights financial matters, while the Leo New Moon opens doors for travel, education, or spiritual growth — feeding your natural desire for expansion.

Capricorn – Saturn retrograde in your communication sector has you rethinking how you express yourself and engage with others. It’s a time to refine your message and review contracts or important documents. Uranus in Gemini disrupts your daily routine, offering breakthroughs in work and health habits. The Full Moon in your sign is your personal spotlight — release what no longer serves you. The Leo New Moon shines a light on shared resources, intimacy, and joint finances.

Aquarius – Saturn retrograde in your financial sector prompts a careful review of your spending, savings, and values. Uranus in Gemini shakes up your love life and creative projects, possibly bringing exciting — and unexpected — developments. The Full Moon in Capricorn encourages letting go of subconscious fears and old patterns. The Leo New Moon brings fresh energy to partnerships, both romantic and business — new connections may feel fated.

Pisces – Saturn retrograde in your sign is a powerful time of self-reflection and personal accountability — you’re being called to redefine your boundaries and responsibilities. Uranus in Gemini stirs changes in your home or family life — sudden moves or family shifts are possible. The Capricorn Full Moon highlights friendships, while the Leo New Moon focuses on your work and wellness — a perfect time to set new routines .

Janet Amid is a columnist and radio/media personality.






