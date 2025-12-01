Astrology December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

December teaches us that endings are just beginnings in disguise.” – Madeleine L’Engle

Cosmic Highlights for December

MERRY CHRISTMAS – On this sacred and luminous day, the Sun rests in steadfast Capricorn, grounding us in devotion, purpose, and the spirit of giving. The Moon’s gentle light in mystical Pisces opens our hearts to compassion and love, while Mercury, the planet of chat, in Sagittarius lifts our thoughts toward positivity, faith, and joyful expression. Venus and Mars unite in Capricorn, creating harmony between heart and will, a perfect union of love and purpose. With Saturn in Pisces offering spiritual wisdom and Pluto in Aquarius awakening humanity’s higher vision, the heavens remind us that we are all connected by light. This Christmas, may your soul be wrapped in peace, your heart overflow with grace, and your spirit awaken to the beauty of unity and love. The stars whisper blessings of renewal, kindness, and infinite light. Merry Christmas, from the cosmos to your heart.

Happy Birthday, Sagittarius – The Sun continues in your own, adventurous sign until December 22, filling the energies with optimism, excitement, and a sense of renewal. For many Sagittarians, the past few years have been unpredictable, as Saturn in Pisces, aligned with Neptune, has tested your faith and focus. Yet by February 2026, when Saturn moves into Aries, its last occurrence was recently May 2025 through September 2, 2025, and before that, April 1996-June 1998, then again October 1998-March 1999, the fog lifts and clarity returns. Your ruler, Jupiter, remains retrograde until March 11, 2026, urging reflection and inner expansion. The Full Moon in Gemini sparks emotional clarity, while the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 20 brings new beginnings and inspired purpose.

FULL MOON IN GEMINI, December 4, The Full Moon in Gemini stands opposite the Sun in Sagittarius, creating a powerful push–pull between logic and belief, mind and meaning. This lunation may stir restlessness, tension, and emotional overload — words carry weight, and misunderstandings can escalate quickly., It’s a time to pause, listen, and balance curiosity with conviction. Avoid overreacting; instead, channel this nervous energy into creative expression or open dialogue.

SUN ENTERS CAPPRICORN – DEC 22– the focus turns to ambition, structure, and long-term goals—an ideal time to plan ahead. A great period to start a good health cycle. Or work up a new plan for the upcoming year.

*Mercury, Mars, and Venus all shift signs this month, moving our minds, motivation, and hearts from fiery inspiration to grounded reality.

MERCURY, THE PLANET OF CHAT, IS DIRECT IN SCORPIO – adding depth to conversations before moving into philosophical Sagittarius on December 12, lifting words with optimism and insight.

MARS, THE PLANET OF MOVEMENT, continues in optimistic Sagittarius until December 16, where it enters earthy Capricorn, providing grounding and disciplined focus.

VENUS ,PLANET OF PLEASURE AND PLAY, REMAINS IN SAGITTARIUS UNTIL CHRISTMAS DAY, ( so watch your spending), then it moves into Capricorn – and love becomes more grounded, realistic and enduring. We may after Christmas, question, how in the world did we overindulge?

JUPITER, RULER OF SAGITTARIUS, CONTINUES ITS RETROGRADE IN CANCER – not an easy transit for those born under Sagittarius, as it slows expansion, and creates a less enthusiastic side. It may also prompt reflection, specifically in regards to home and family.

Horoscopes

Aries (March 21 – April 19) – This month ignites your sense of adventure and optimism. The Sagittarius Sun fuels inspiration for travel, education, and new experiences. As Mars enters Capricorn mid-month, your career focus strengthens—success comes through strategy, not speed.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) – Finances and shared resources take center stage. Jupiter retrograde may have you reassessing joint ventures or emotional investments. By the New Moon, clarity emerges—trust what feels solid and release what drains your energy. This is not a time to take chances, but merely a period in which you trust your gut.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) – The Full Moon in your sign heightens emotions and awareness. Partnerships—personal or professional—are spotlighted. Communicate clearly, but listen deeply; balance self-expression with understanding. Also this months New Moon in Sagittarius opposite your own sign, heightens sensitivity with regards to partners, work or personal. Go with it.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) – Health, organization, and daily structure come into focus. Use this month to refine routines and declutter your space. Mars in Capricorn after the 16th may bring intensity in partnerships—patience and compromise are key. Also, your intuition is heightened with the New moon taking place in your subconscious part of your chart. It may add a new dimension to how you operate.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) – Romance and creativity flourish as the Sagittarius Sun lights up your house of pleasure. Express yourself freely and let your inner child play. Later in the month, work responsibilities increase—balance joy with discipline. This can be your month to create and just be. You’re in the zone.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) – Home and family matters take precedence early in the month. As Mars enters Capricorn, inspiration fuels productivity—perfect for creative or career breakthroughs. Keep boundaries strong with loved ones; compassion works best when paired with clarity. Trust your own inner voice. Though the push/pull of the New Moon and the Full Moon can be taxing, the results can work very much in your favor.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) – Your words have power this month. With Mercury and Venus highlighting communication, express yourself thoughtfully and from the heart. The New Moon on the 20th opens doors to writing, travel, or learning opportunities. The Full moon highlights your higher awareness.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) – Finances, values, and self-worth are key themes. Mercury direct in your sign restores confidence and insight. As Venus moves into Capricorn on Christmas Day, stability in love and money becomes your reward for wise choices. Take the time to enhance your abilities. This is a key month for personal gain.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) – It’s your time to shine! With the Sun, Mars, and Venus all lighting your sign this month, confidence runs high. The New Moon on December 20 brings a personal rebirth—dream boldly, but ground your ideas as Capricorn season begins. Financial security can be yours. Trust that you will fall in step as the year progresses.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) – You’re preparing for a major glow-up as the Sun enters your sign on the 22nd. Mars joining your sign boosts ambition, stamina, and drive. Take your time—small, steady steps lead to long-lasting results. As with everything else, you’re golden this month. Luck is in the cards.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) – Friendships and group connections energize you this month. The Sagittarius Sun invites collaboration and vision-building. Around the New Moon, listen to your intuition—it may guide you toward an unexpected but fulfilling opportunity. Your words are there to be heard.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) – With Saturn and Neptune still influencing your sign, reflection continues to shape your growth. The Sun at the top of your chart enhances professional visibility. Stay grounded and allow your dreams to unfold in divine timing—clarity is just ahead.

Janet Amid is a professional astrologer, numerologist, and intuitive consultant. She can be heard every Monday morning from 8:10–8:45 AM on 93.5 FM with Jerry, Suzi & Paul, and is a columnist for the TOLEDO CITY PAPER. For a private in-office or phone consultation, call or text 419-882-5510 (please include your full name and email). Visit www.janetamid.com for more insights.