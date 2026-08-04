Astrology August 2026

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“The cosmos whispers in August: Be bold, be hopeful, and move forward.” — Janet Amid

August 2026 Astrology Forecast – August is here! Arriving with less challenging aspects.

Highlights for August

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEO! Leo: This is your month as August puts you center stage as the Sun and Jupiter take place in your sign. This is your month to reach for the stars, pursue your goals, showcase your talents! Trust your heart and follow your instincts.

SUN continues in Leo – The Sun in Leo, favorable for Sagittarius, Leo, Gemini, Aries, & Libra. Though time of birth will be significant as to how these planets affect you. Saturn in Aries, Mars in Gemini ( moving into Cancer), are in positive form encouraging confidence, initiative and forward movement.

MERCURY now direct – planet of chat – flows easier- Plans that were delayed finally find traction. While the month carries an overall sense of optimism and renewed momentum, there are still moments that require patience and emotional awareness.

NEW MOON IN LEO – AUGUST 12-– The biggest celestial event of the month occurs on August 12 with a powerful New Moon Solar Eclipse in Leo. New moons always symbolize fresh starts, new opportunities, and planting seeds for the future, but an eclipse magnifies that energy significantly. Leo governs creativity, self-expression, leadership, romance, and personal confidence. With Jupiter also traveling through Leo and closely aligned with this eclipse, many people may experience a renewed sense of purpose, optimism, and excitement about life. This is a wonderful time to begin new projects, launch creative endeavors, pursue personal goals, or take a leap of faith toward something that truly brings joy and fulfillment.

MERCURY, PLANET OF CHAT – enters Leo on August 10, encouraging bold communication and creative thinking. Mars moves into Cancer on August 11, however, creating some tension with both Saturn and Neptune. While this influence may trigger emotional sensitivity, mood fluctuations, and occasional frustrations, it also encourages people to address issues they may have been avoiding. Family matters, home concerns, and emotional security become important themes throughout the second half of August.

FULL MOON – August 28 in Pisces brings heightened intuition, compassion, and spiritual awareness. Pisces is a deeply emotional and sensitive sign, and when combined with Uranus, the planet of surprises and sudden change, emotions can run high. Unexpected situations may arise, particularly involving relationships, family matters, finances, or personal goals. This Full Moon encourages everyone to trust their instincts while remaining grounded and realistic. Emotional reactions may feel stronger than usual, making it important to avoid impulsive decisions and instead focus on balance, reflection, and self-care.

Horoscopes

Aries: This month, planet activity encourages you to focus on opening yourself up to creativity, romance, and expressing yourself in a bolder way. The New Moon Eclipse opens doors involving artistic pursuits, and personal passions. Career matters continue moving forward, though Mars in Cancer may create occasional tension at home. The Pisces Full Moon reminds you to slow down, rest, and pay attention to your emotional well-being.

Taurus: Home, family, and personal security take center stage. The New Moon Eclipse may bring changes involving your inner sanctuary, family dynamics, or property concerns. Mercury direct helps clear up misunderstandings, though it would be wise to step carefully. The Full Moon highlights friendships and group activities, revealing who truly supports your goals and dreams.

Gemini: Communication becomes one of your greatest strengths this month. The Eclipse can bring exciting news, educational opportunities, or travel plans. Mars energizes financial matters, encouraging you to focus on increasing income. The Pisces Full Moon shines a spotlight on career and professional responsibilities. Though, it may also create emotional angst.

Cancer: Financial matters improve as opportunities for growth begin to emerge. The Leo Eclipse may bring a new source of income or a fresh approach to managing money. Mars entering your sign increases energy but may also make you more emotionally reactive. The Pisces Full Moon encourages travel, learning, and expanding outside of your wheel house.

Leo: This is your month!. The Solar Eclipse in your sign represents a powerful personal rebirth. Jupiter amplifies opportunities involving career, relationships, and personal growth. Others may begin to notice your confidence and leadership abilities. The Pisces Full Moon encourages transformation, healing, and releasing emotional baggage.

Virgo: August encourages reflection and preparation. While others are moving quickly, you may benefit from slowing down and reassessing priorities. The Eclipse activates your spiritual and subconscious sector, helping you release old fears. The Pisces Full Moon brings important developments involving partnerships and close relationships.

Libra: Friendships, networking, and long-term goals receive a boost. The New Moon Eclipse may introduce influential people who help advance your dreams. Mars can create career pressures, but persistence pays off. The Pisces Full Moon highlights health, daily routines, and the importance of creating balance between work and play.

Scorpio: Career and professional advancement take center stage. The Eclipse could bring recognition, promotions, or a significant change in direction. Jupiter supports leadership opportunities and increased visibility. The Pisces Full Moon enhances romance, creativity, and joyful experiences, helping you reconnect with what makes you happy.

Sagittarius: Adventure, learning, and expansion are highlighted. The Eclipse encourages travel, education, publishing, or spiritual growth. Mercury direct helps clear obstacles that may have delayed important plans. The Pisces Full Moon focuses attention on family matters and emotional foundations.

Capricorn: August brings opportunities for financial restructuring and personal transformation. The Eclipse may bring favorable developments involving investments, loans, inheritances, or shared resources. Emotional issues that have been lingering beneath the surface may finally be addressed. The Pisces Full Moon encourages new perspectives.

Aquarius: Relationships become a major theme this month. The Leo Eclipse shines directly across from your sign, bringing significant developments involving partnerships, marriage, business relationships, or important alliances. Jupiter’s influence may attract supportive people into your life. The Pisces Full Moon focuses on finances and personal values.

Pisces: Work, health, and daily responsibilities require attention. The Eclipse encourages improvements in routines, habits, and overall well-being. Career matters begin moving more smoothly as Mercury regains momentum. The Full Moon in your sign is deeply personal and emotional, bringing important realizations about who you are and where you’re headed next.

Janet Amid is a hereditary astrologer, media personality, and columnist – contact her at 419-882-5510. Janet also writes monthly astrology columns for THE Toledo City Paper.

The Stars Speak—Are You Listening?