Your Guide to Toledo’s Jazz

Jazz music has a long and rich history here in Toledo. The city birthed many jazz music legends, such as pianist Art Tatum and singer Jon Hendricks. Toledo was once home to many jazz clubs where famous jazz musicians performed, including jazz legends Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington.

Although the jazz scene has died down in Toledo since the 20th century, jazz music is still highly celebrated throughout Toledo. Find where to hear jazz music around the Glass City here.

SUMMER EVENTS

Jazz In The Garden

Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Drive

Thursdays, 6:30pm, July 11 – Sept. 5

metroparkstoledo.com

Jazz summer series presented by Metroparks Toledo. Hear jazz performances inside Toledo Botanical Garden during the warm summer evenings every Thursday. Doors open at 5:30pm. Metroparks Toledo brings in the top regional jazz artists to perform. Tickets cost $10 or $5 for members. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and your friends or family to come enjoy the sounds of jazz inside the beautiful garden.

Jazz on the Terrace

Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Road, Sylvania

Saturday, June 8, 6pm

centennialterrace.org

Northwest Ohio’s premier outdoor concert venue is bringing back Jazz on the Terrace for the second year. This year, Latin Jazz Players, Lin Rountree and Chris Strandring are headlining the event. General admission tickets start at $20 when purchased in advance.

VENUES

Jazz Alley

Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave.

glasscitycenter.com

Toledo’s newly opened jazz venue is located inside Glass City Center, on the first-floor corridor. Hear local jazz musicians play at this new spot. The brand-new jazz venue is currently running its inaugural series, LIVE! at Jazz Alley, which is free and open to the public.

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge

TolHouse, 1447 N Summit St, Suite C

lucillesjazzlounge.com

Located inside TolHouse, Lucille’s Jazz Lounge is the premier spot to hear jazz, blues and Latin acts in Toledo. The lounge also serves up delicious food, drinks and desserts. Lucille’s Jazz Lounge is open to the public and they do not accept door sales, all tickets for performances must be purchased in advance.

JAZZ NIGHTS

The Village Idiot

309 Conant St., Maumee

Sundays, 5pm to 8pm

villageidiotmaumee.com

Local jazz musicians perform at The Village Idiot every Sunday. Jazz lovers are invited to enjoy live music and delicious food and drinks.

The Ottawa Tavern

1815 Adams St.

Mondays, 7pm to 10pm

facebook.com/ot.toledo.event

Jazz nights are hosted by Brad Billmarier at The Ottawa Tavern every Monday. Food and drink specials are offered.

Peacock Cafe

2007 Monroe St.

Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm

peacockjazzcollective.com

Jazz nights, entitled “Jazz Collective” are hosted by WXTS (FM-88.3) at the Peakcock Cafe every Thursday. The cafe brings local, regional and national jazz musicians to perform at the historic venue.

Brew House Downtown

114 N. Summit St.

Fridays, 7pm to 10pm

facebook.com/p/Brew-House-Downtown/events

Enjoy live jazz music every Friday at this downtown coffee shop. Brew House brings local jazz artists in to perform every Friday.