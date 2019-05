Professor of Egyptology Dr. Kara Cooney discusses ancient queens in the National Geographic Live presentation “When Women Ruled the World.” This second event in the three-part Nat Geo Live speaker series is an exploration of the strong influence of various queens, despite history books largely ignoring their accomplishments.

$5-$25. 7-9pm. Thursday, May 30. The Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000. Toledomuseum.org