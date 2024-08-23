Women of Toledo Celebrates Women’s Equality Day

Join Women of Toledo to celebrate Women’s Equality Day at the 6th Annual Northwest Ohio Women’s Equality Day at The Glass Center, on Aug. 28, 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

Several local women leaders will join Women of Toledo for a discussion regarding the status of girls and women in the Northwest Ohio area, including conversations surrounding human rights as women’s rights, inclusion and access, justice, security, health, safety and economic empowerment of women and their families.

Women will also get to network after the ‘Table Topics with Leaders’ as well as share their concerns during the Women’s Town Hall. Appetizers will also be served.

Preliminary Agenda

2-4pm: Listening Session: Table Topics with Leaders & Community-at-large

4-5:30pm: Networking and appetizers

5:30-6pm: Welcome and Introduction

6-7:30pm: Women’s Town Hall

Women’s Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th amendment which secured women the right to vote in 1920 after a long, 72-year fight for women’s suffrage, which began in 1848 in Seneca Falls, New York at the world’s first-ever women’s rights convention.

Although the 19th Amendment was a leap toward equality for the United States, our country still had a lot of work to do, as the amendment only granted white women the right to vote.

It wasn’t until around 45 years later, when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 passed, that women of color in the United States would receive the right to vote.

“Despite this necessary constitutional amendment, women in the US have continued to face various barriers based on their intersectional identities,” Women of Toledo wrote on the website. “Gender, race, socioeconomic class, sexual orientation, nationality, language and religion are determinant factors in shaping women’s experiences, which is why women in Greater Toledo need to discuss how gender-based oppression intersects with other forms of discrimination.”

Tickets for the 2024 NWOhio Women’s Equality Day cost $50. To purchase tickets visit the Women of Toledo website.

For more information, visit womenoftoledo.org/events/2023-nwohio-womens-equality-day-1.