Volunteers Needed for “Ramp It Up” Cleanup Event in Toledo

Toledo is calling on its community to take action against litter at the upcoming Ramp It Up event, happening Saturday, May 3rd from 9am to 11 am. Organized by Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, this initiative focuses on cleaning highway on- and off-ramps—areas known for collecting high volumes of litter that often end up in local waterways.

Litter isn’t just an eyesore; it’s a serious environmental hazard. Smaller debris, which makes up nearly 88% of litter, is easily swept into storm drains, eventually flowing into the Maumee River and Lake Erie. With an estimated 2,500 metric tons of plastic entering the lake annually, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

“Our ramps are not only litter magnets, they’re often connected to storm drains that flow directly into our waterways,” said Adam Cassi, Executive Director. “We need to stop treating storm drains like trash cans. What ends up there ends up in Lake Erie.”

Volunteers will be provided with all necessary cleanup supplies and are invited to enjoy a free lunch from Bards Coffee at Glass City Metropark following the event. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at ktlcb.org/ramp-it-up-toledo.

This effort is supported by the Board of Lucas County Commissioners, City of Toledo, Bards Coffee, and Security Credit Union.

Let’s clean up our ramps—and protect our waterways.