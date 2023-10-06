Volunteers Needed for Halloween on Horseback Fundraiser

Project H.O.P.E is looking for volunteers for their Halloween on Horseback event this fall, where horses and spooky season collide with this reimagined trick-or-treat.

During the last two weekends of October, Project H.O.P.E., an equine assisted therapy center, is hosting a fundraiser where children will go on a guided horse ride trick-or-treat experience.

Children will ride on horseback through ten stations in the woods behind their facility’s barn, and do various “tricks,” like throwing a ball in a hoop, for a treat.

The rides are $20 for an individual or $18 each for four or more children. At the end of the child’s horseback ride, they will receive their candy bags with all their treats. There will also be a wagon ride pulled by sibling horses for a small extra fee. Children are encouraged but not required to wear a costume.

The trick-or-treat on horseback fundraiser event will take place Oct. 21 and 22 and Oct. 28 and 29, from noon to 5 pm. The guided horse tours will start every 12 minutes, with 25 time-slots available per day and six riders per time slot. You can register your child for their time slot here.

Volunteers are urgently needed for every day of the fundraiser to lead horses and assist in their barn, as well as working the game stations and performing various other tasks. If you are interested in volunteering, visit their sign-up sheet.

They ask that if you volunteer to lead horses and assist in the barns you have previous horse experience. No horse experience is needed to work at the game or perform other tasks needed during the weekend.

Project H.O.P.E., which stands for “Horses Opening People’s Eyes” is a non-profit equine assisted therapy center in Findlay. They offer equine assisted therapy programs to people of all ages. Their mission is to enhance the quality of their patients’ lives by combing horses with traditional therapy.

To learn more about Project H.O.P.E and the Halloween on Horseback event, visit https://www.projecthope-equinetherapy.org.