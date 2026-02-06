Valentine’s Day Events and Galentine’s Celebrations in Toledo 2026

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Love takes many forms across Greater Toledo this week. From romantic dinners and live performances to Galentine’s gatherings, creative workshops, and lively parties, the calendar is packed with ways to celebrate connection. Whether you’re planning a date night, a friends’ night out, or something just for you, there’s an event to match every mood leading up to and through Valentine’s Day.

FRI, FEB. 6 – SUN, Feb. 15

A playful new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility follows the Dashwood sisters as they navigate love, loss, and social expectations in late 18th-century England, Multiple performances. Ticketed. The Village Players Theatre, 2740 Upton Ave

FRI, Feb. 6

Celebrate love during Red Bird First Friday, featuring art exhibits, live music, love-themed experiences in local shops, champagne toasts, and more. Preregister for vow renewal. Downtown Sylvania, Main St., Sylvania

SAT, Feb. 7

Learn to craft and decorate a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s card inspired by 18th- and 19th-century puzzle purses, with all materials provided. Registration is required. The Art Supply Depo, 5739 Main St., Sylvania

Celebrate friendship with henna tattoos, a dirty soda bar, perfume bar, puzzles, and glam at a fun, pampering girls’ night out. Handmade Hotspot, 3401 Woodville Rd., Northwood

Sip wines, enjoy unlimited chocolate samples, take home a commemorative glass, and preview the Tutankhamun exhibit. Ticketed. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way

SUN, Feb. 8

An annual brunch celebration honoring women and friendship, with a $30 gift exchange for those who wish to participate. 5 Pints Bar & Grille, 1519 Eleanor Ave.

THUR, Feb. 12

Make Valentine’s Day weekend unforgettable as you shake, stir, and sip three elevated cocktails together, guided by an expert bartender. Ticketed. Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

FRI, Feb. 13

Unwind with gentle movement, sound healing, and cozy girl time. Registration is required. Pura Vida Wellness Studio, 4326 Detroit Ave.

HomeTeam Entertainment presents the biggest Valentine’s Weekend NUPE Takeover. Ticketed. Noir Hybrid Lounge and Bar, 401 N. Superior St.

FRI, Feb. 13 and SUN, Feb. 15

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a hands-on distillery date night as you and your partner shake, stir, and sip three elevated cocktails crafted with gems from the Toledo Spirits Vodka Series. Ticketed. Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

FRI, Feb. 13 and SAT, Feb.14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a playful, multi-course communal dining experience that reimagines familiar comfort dishes through bold global flavors and unexpected pairings. Ticketed. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S. Erie St.

FRI, Feb. 13 and SUN, Feb. 15

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love, a witty, heartwarming romantic comedy filled with laughter, romance, and melodic charm in a new Toledo Opera production conducted by J. Ernest Green. Ticketed. The Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.

SAT, Feb, 14

Grab your besties for a celebration at The Pinnacle featuring a delicious brunch, guided Wine & Canvas painting, and bottomless mimosas. Ticketed. The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee

Watch your favorite animals enjoy their Valentine’s Day treats. Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way

Shop 30+ local makers, get crafty at DIY stations, snap a photo in the booth, and celebrate love while supporting local. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic four-course pop-up dinner for couples in a cozy, rustic setting. Ticketed. A Space Away Event Venue, 855 S. Holland Sylvania Rd.

Enjoy a romantic evening with a gourmet dinner, complimentary champagne, dancing, live watercolor portraits and more. Ticketed.

Couples paint matching canvases that form a romantic city skyline for a memorable, creative evening together. Ticketed. Wine & Canvas Toledo Studio, 5248 Monroe St.

Savor a multi-course gourmet meal with wine pairings, live entertainment, and an animal encounter. Ticketed. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way

An adults-only Anti-Valentine’s Mixer for 30–50s. Ticketed. Inside the Five – Sylvania , 5703 Main St., Sylvania

Enjoy an intimate, candlelit chamber concert at Robert Bell Studio featuring Toledo Symphony musicians performing classic and contemporary love songs. Ticketed. Toledo Center for Live Arts, 4747 Heatherdowns Blvd.

Enjoy Sheila Fleming’s soulful vocal jazz for a romantic evening. Ticketed. Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, 1447 N. Summit St.

Celebrate with free admission, disco vibes, and a best-dressed contest to win tickets to see Bailey Zimmerman at Huntington Center in April. Whiskey Red Saloon, 505 Jefferson Ave.

Wear red if you are taken, yellow if it’s a little complicated, and green if you are single/available to Georgjz annual party. Georgjz419 Food, Fun, & Spirits 1205 Adams St

SUN, Feb. 15

Celebrate friendship with brunch bites, sweet treats, beauty tips, and seasonal drinks in a fun, relaxed, pajama-friendly morning for besties. RSVP by February 11th at [email protected]. The Gather by Graze Station, 3140 Markway Rd.

Create a one-of-a-kind piece to keep or gift while enjoying a cozy, hands-on studio experience. Ticketed. Charmed Ceramics Studio, 23 N. Huron St.

Savor sweets, scones, tea, and cocktails at the Toledo Swiss Singers’ annual event. Ticketed. The Chalet at Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon