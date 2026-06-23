Traverse City Cherry Festival Celebrates 100 Years

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Traverse City, Michigan hosts two epic events at the same time in July.

The National Cherry Festival is 100 years old and begins July 4 and continues through July 11. At the same time, there will be a major celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

“We produce 75% of the nation’s tart cherry crop,” said Trevor Tkach, CEO of Traverse City Tourism. “Those are the cherries you find in your cherry pie, dried cherries in your salads and cherry concentrate comes from the tart cherry. That has really defined us as a region.”

The festival has more than 100 scheduled events happening over eight days. Parades, concerts on Grand Traverse Bay and an air show will mark Independence Day. “It’s going to be over the water and truly spectacular.”

One in six jobs in this part of Northern Michigan are related to tourism. The region has added more hotels and camping locations, according to Tkach. “We’re known for the great outdoors here. Recreation is part of our way of life. We’ve got the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, just a stones throw from our office here. A lot of people like to come up and revel in that to hit the trails and the beaches.”

The Grand Traverse area has become a wine destination. 50 wineries dot the landscape, which has become known as the Traverse Wine Coast. “Every winery has a little bit different personality,” added Tkach. “They’re starting to win awards and they’re diversifying their tastes and the culinary scene has followed suit. A new event, the Traverse City Food and Wine festival, takes place in August.

Traverse City is about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Toledo. For more information including a list of events, places to stay and a visitor guide, go to traversecity.com.