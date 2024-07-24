Toledo Spirits Booze Cruise on the Sandpiper

Toledo Spirits is ready to set sail on another Booze Cruise bringing a fun and relaxing Sunday afternoon cruising down the Maumee River while enjoying various Toledo Spirits cocktails and snacks.

Toledo Spirits founded in 2013 are committed to producing and creating premium spirits that capture both the essence of the region along with celebrating the art of craft distilling, using meaningful ingredients and traditional techniques. They are located in the historic warehouse on the banks of the Maumee River where they serve and provide their award-winning spirits such as Heart of Vodka series, Lowertown Bourbon and King & Dane Rum series. Each crafted and designed with care to create classic and unique cocktails.

The Toledo Spirits team will be taking over the Sandpiper to bring the annual Booze Cruise. The Sandpiper apart of the J&M Cruise Lines was built in 1984 in Maumee has been plying the waters of the Maumee River since and has even paid visits to Monroe, Michigan and many Detroit River locations. Enjoy a fun time on the river trying new and exciting cocktails, snacks and enjoying the company.

The event will take place on Sunday July 30 from 2 pm to 4 pm located at 1 Jefferson Ave. The Sandpiper is docked near the corner of Water Street and Jefferson Avenue. Tickets are good for admission onto the Sandpiper, four different cocktails provided by Toledo Spirits, snacks and gratuity.

For more information you can contact J&M Cruise Lines at 419-537-1212 or [email protected].