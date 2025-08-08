Toledo Pride 2025

Toledo Pride Celebrates 16 Sweet Years!
It’s been sixteen years since Toledo Pride had their first parade celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. One of the largest and most recognized Pride events in North-West Ohio, the theme this year is Sweet Sixteen and festivities will kick off Friday August 15th with a family-friendly Nite Glo 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run, followed by a party at Promenade Park. The kick off party promises to be something special with live performances by local bands, drag shows, DJs, food trucks, and best of all – it’s free! Saturday is the big day, with a parade that promises to be as big and bold as ever, with local vendors and LOTS of live music. Sunday winds down the weekend with a Big Rainbow Brunch Pub Crawl.
Event Calendar
Friday, August 15th
Kick-Off & 5K
5 pm – 10 pm
Promenade Park
Sunday, August 17th
Big Rainbow Brunch
1 pm – 5 pm
Various locations, Adams St. & Beyond
Parade Route
The parade kicks off at 17th & Adams St. and travels down Adams St. to Summit St., in downtown Toledo.
Pride Flag Guide
Umbrella Flags:
Sexual Orientation Flags:
Gender Identity Flags: