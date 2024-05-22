Toledo Memorial Day Events 2024

FRIDAY 24

Camp out at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Crafts, kids activities, Euchre tournament and more.

Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Rd., Bowling Green

SATURDAY 25

The National Museum of the Great Lakes welcomes veterans and active military members to the museum with free admission Saturday through Monday.

National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St., Toledo

SUNDAY 26

Join the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission in honoring those who participated in the Fallen Timbers Campaign and all Veterans.

Battle of Fallen Timbers Monument, 5601 Anthony Wayne Trail, Maumee

MONDAY 27

Inside the Five and The Village Candy Shoppe will host a celebration with a market and live music.

The Village Candy Shoppe, 5727 Main St., Sylvania

Perrysburg American Legion Post 28 will hold its annual Memorial Day parade.

Perrysburg Historic District, Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg

The Toledo Yacht Club will host a Memorial Service followed by a luncheon.

The Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N Summit St, Toledo

The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Sylvania, and local Sylvania Area Veterans Groups will be hosting the 2024 Sylvania Memorial Day parade.

Downtown Sylvania, Main St., Sylvania

Join the staff and volunteers of Fort Meigs in honoring our nation’s fallen heroes.

Fort Meigs, 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg

The Patriotic Rosary will be recited. The Flag will be lowered and raised. Following the service a cookout will be held in the pavilion along with the movie, The Greatest Generation.

Our Lady of Toledo Shrine, 3433 Navarre Ave., Oregon