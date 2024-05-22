Toledo Memorial Day Events 2024

FRIDAY 24
Memorial Day Camping Weekend
Camp out at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Crafts, kids activities, Euchre tournament and more.
Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Rd., Bowling Green
SATURDAY 25
Memorial Day Weekend: Free Admission for Veterans & Active Military
The National Museum of the Great Lakes welcomes veterans and active military members to the museum with free admission Saturday through Monday.
National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St., Toledo
SUNDAY 26
Memorial Day at The Monument 2024
Join the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission in honoring those who participated in the Fallen Timbers Campaign and all Veterans.
Battle of Fallen Timbers Monument, 5601 Anthony Wayne Trail, Maumee
MONDAY 27
Celebrating Memorial Day in the Historical Village
Inside the Five and The Village Candy Shoppe will host a celebration with a market and live music.
The Village Candy Shoppe, 5727 Main St., Sylvania
Perrysburg Memorial Day Parade
Perrysburg American Legion Post 28 will hold its annual Memorial Day parade.
Perrysburg Historic District, Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg
Memorial Day Service and Luncheon
The Toledo Yacht Club will host a Memorial Service followed by a luncheon.
The Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N Summit St, Toledo
Sylvania Memorial Day Parade
The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Sylvania, and local Sylvania Area Veterans Groups will be hosting the 2024 Sylvania Memorial Day parade.
Downtown Sylvania, Main St., Sylvania
Memorial Day Commemoration
Join the staff and volunteers of Fort Meigs in honoring our nation’s fallen heroes.
Fort Meigs, 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg
Memorial Day Service
The Patriotic Rosary will be recited. The Flag will be lowered and raised. Following the service a cookout will be held in the pavilion along with the movie, The Greatest Generation.
Our Lady of Toledo Shrine, 3433 Navarre Ave., Oregon