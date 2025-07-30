Toledo Jeep Fest 2025

Jeep fans’ love for the original utility vehicle knows no bounds and they remain obsessively devoted to the world’s favorite Toledo-made off-road vehicle. They are returning again this year for JeepFest in Downtown Toledo.

Friday, Aug. 1

The kick-off event starts 5-9pm.

Glass City Crawler Block Party: Jeep-themed Strongman competition, vendors, car crush & music – 410 Adams St.

Vendor Midway, Indoor Exhibit & Jeep Base Camp: Gear, historic Jeeps & overlanding at Middlegrounds.

Levis Square Park: Live music & shopping 300 Madison Ave

Beer Garden & Food Trucks: Eats & drinks Promenade Pavilion.

Saturday, Aug. 2

10 am–12:30 pm: All-Jeep Parade – 1,400 Jeeps roll downtown.

10 am–5 pm: Vendor Midway, Indoor Exhibit, Jeep Base Camp, Park-N-Shine (custom Jeeps), Food Trucks.

10 am–6 pm: Levis Square Park open.

10 am–4 pm: Kids’ Zone at Imagination Station.

10 am–2 pm: Family Zone at Hensville Park.

12–4 pm: Speaker Series – Glass City Center.

12–3 pm: Paws Playzone – agility course & puppy fun, Promenade Pavilion.

4 pm: Official Program – fest highlights & announcements.

9:30 pm: Graham Barham Concert, Hensville Park.

9:30 pm: Mud Crawlers Fireworks, Fifth Third Field.

Sunday, Aug. 3

9 am–12 pm: Vendor Midway, Indoor Exhibit, Jeep Base Camp, Levis Square Park, Food Trucks.

9:15 am: 1-Mile Walk – downtown & riverfront.

9:30 am: Jeep® 4-Miler – Run the 419 Series.

9 am–12 pm: Paws Playzone returns.

2–5 pm: Family Zone reopens – Hensville Park.

Easy parking to Toledo Jeep Fest Parade

Ride TARTA’s Jeep Fest Express from Franklin Park Mall or Starr Elementary to the All-Jeep Parade on Saturday, August 2. Shuttles run 8:30 AM–4 PM. $3 round trip. Pay with cash, TARTA Card or EZFare app.

Sure, Jeeps are cool, but did you know these fun facts?

The original design only took two days

The United States government knew its aging fleet of Model T’s was no match for WWII. With US involvement in the war on the horizon, Karl Probst began designing a small, lightweight, three seat, four-wheel-drive vehicle for a truck company called Bantam on July 17, 1940. Two days later, the entire proposal was ready to go.

Willys and Ford came in later

As a small company, Bantam was unable to produce the number of vehicles needed, so the Army handed the blueprint to Willys and Ford. Ford innovated the “Pygmy” design and four-wheel steering was introduced with the Willys Quad. The seven-slot grille, now synonymous with Jeep, was originally a Ford design

Thank Ford for the front

While the Pygmy’s flat front grill is an iconic style today, the design wasn’t for the sake of fashion— it simply made quality production easier.

The name is a mystery

While the exact origin of the “Jeep” name is debated, one popular theory suggests it came from the military designation “GP” for “General Purpose”.

The Wagoneer was the first SUV

The Wagoneer replaced the Station Wagon and the public loved the vehicle’s modern conveniences, like an automatic transmission and power steering.

The longest off-road trip was 21,000 miles

In 1978, 14 people took six stock Jeep CJs to the southernmost point of South America. Five months later, the crew finished trekking more than 20,000 miles through some of the world’s harshest terrain, reaching the northern reaches of Alaska. “The Expediciones De Las Americas” was the longest off-road trip in history.

“Willies” isn’t the right pronunciation

Before “Jeep,” the vehicle was “Willys,” named after John North Willys. While it is most commonly pronounced “willies,” Willys himself pronounced his last name as “Willis.” When you mention this, Jeep historians and enthusiasts may become “willy” argumentative.