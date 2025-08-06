Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or just looking for a great night out, Toledo Jazz Week offers a perfect blend of music, community, and summer vibes.
August 4–8, 2025 | 6–8 PM nightly
5 unforgettable evenings of live jazz, leading up to the Glass City JazzFest!
Monday, August 4
Leslie Deshazor
Assembly American Brasserie – Downtown Hilton
101 N Summit St., Toledo, OH 43604
Tuesday, August 5
Lori Lefevre & The Toledo School of the Arts Jazz Vocalists
Middlegrounds Metropark
111 Ottawa St., Toledo, OH 43604
Outdoor | Family-friendly | Bring lawn chairs
Wednesday, August 6
Keith Bernhard & More Jazz Messengers
Toledo Club – Red Room
235 14th St., Toledo, OH 43604
Thursday, August 7
Jerome Clark Trio
Club 1343
1343 Avondale Ave., Toledo, OH 43607
Friday, August 8
Damen Cook & Gene Parker
Glass City Metropark – Pavilion
1001 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605
Outdoor | Family-friendly | Bring lawn chairs