Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or just looking for a great night out, Toledo Jazz Week offers a perfect blend of music, community, and summer vibes.

August 4–8, 2025 | 6–8 PM nightly

5 unforgettable evenings of live jazz, leading up to the Glass City JazzFest!

Monday, August 4

Leslie Deshazor

Assembly American Brasserie – Downtown Hilton

101 N Summit St., Toledo, OH 43604

Tuesday, August 5

Lori Lefevre & The Toledo School of the Arts Jazz Vocalists

Middlegrounds Metropark

111 Ottawa St., Toledo, OH 43604

Outdoor | Family-friendly | Bring lawn chairs

Wednesday, August 6

Keith Bernhard & More Jazz Messengers

Toledo Club – Red Room

235 14th St., Toledo, OH 43604

Thursday, August 7

Jerome Clark Trio

Club 1343

1343 Avondale Ave., Toledo, OH 43607

Friday, August 8

Damen Cook & Gene Parker

Glass City Metropark – Pavilion

1001 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605

Outdoor | Family-friendly | Bring lawn chairs