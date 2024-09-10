TLCPL Hosts AUTHORS! With Best Selling Author Madeline Martin

New York Times and USA Toledo best-selling author of The Last Bookshop will visit the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for AUTHORS! on Thurday, Sept. 12, 7 pm to 8 pm.

Madeline Martin, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical fiction and historical romance will visit the Main Library to discuss her book, The Booklover’s Library.

The Booklover’s Library tells the story of a widowed mother Emma Taylor and her daughter Olivia in wartime England and the power that books have to bring people together.

“A spectacularly well-researched and well-plotted tale of World War II, motherhood, and the solace we find in books, The Booklover’s Library is filled with characters you’ll root for, drama that will bring you to tears, and the kind of emotional journey that will earn this novel a permanent place in your own booklover’s library. I loved every page,” Kristen Hammel, New York Times bestselling author of The Paris Daughter wrote.

Madeline Martin, in addition to the New York Times, USA Today, is a Publisher’s Weekly and internationally bestselling author, whose books have been translated into over 25 different languages.

During the AUTHORS! Presentation, Martin will speak for around 45 minutes about her book, followed by a quick 15-minute question and answer session.

Tickets to the event cost $16 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. A copy of the book is included with the purchase of your ticket to the presentation where you can also get your book signed by Martin.

For more information on AUTHORS! With Madeline Martin, visit events.toledolibrary.org/event/10982558.