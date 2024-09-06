Tim Berta Launches New Book “Fielder’s Choice” at Lourdes University

Join Lourdes University for a special book launch event with author and Lourdes University alumnus, Tim Berta on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7-8pm at the Lourdes University Franciscan Center.

Fielder’s Choice, Berta’s “gripping memoir” takes you on a journey with Berta as he faces mental and physical challenges that changed his life forever.

In 2007, eight weeks before Berta was to graduate from Bluffton University, he and other’s of the Bluffton baseball team were in a horrific bus crash in Atlanta, Georgia. Five of Berta’s teammates, the bus driver and his wife were killed. Tim suffered catastrophic injuries that he was told he would never recover from.

His book tells the story of “determination, grit and faith.” Berta defied the odds and earned a Master of Organizational Leadership from Lourdes University.

“Experience what went through his mind and how he dealt with every one of these questions as he endured loss, heartbreak, anger, joy, ecstasy and triumph,” Lourdes wrote on the website.

Tickets to the book launch event cost $30 and can be purchased on the Lourdes University website. Tickets include a copy of Fielder’s Choice, a lecture and a book signing. Lourdes alumna Chrys Peterson will emcee the special event.

Attendees can also purchase pre-game tickets for $50. This special event will be held at the Lourdes University Appold Planetarium Lobby Main University Building and will include a special appetizer and cocktail hour with Tim beginning at 6 pm.

For more information, visit community.lourdes.edu.