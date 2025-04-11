Theater Notes April 2025

Jimmy Buffett Tribute at the Croswell Opera House

APRIL 5 & 6

Escape to the tropics with the Jimmy Buffett Tribute at the Croswell Opera House. Experience island vibes and classic hits like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Fins,” “Son of a Son of a Sailor” and “Margaritaville.” April 5 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 6 at 2:30pm. $35 for adults and $25 for students. Group discounts are available for parties of 14 or more; call 517-264-7469 to reserve. Wheelchair-accessible seating and hearing assistance are available. The Croswell, 129 E Maumee St, Adrian, MI. croswell.org/jimmybuffetttribute

Into the Woods

APRIL 25 + 26 & MAY 2,3,4

Journey into the magical world of Into the Woods, a Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, brought to life by Jen Bonnice (Producer), Amy Spaulding- Heuring (Director) and Jenny Jackson (Music Director). The story intertwines the lives of a baker and his wife, Cinderella, and Jack (of beanstalk fame) as they embark on quests to fulfill their wishes. However, their desires come with consequences that lead to unexpected and disastrous results. April 25-26 and May 2-3 at 7:30pm and May 4 at 3pm. Fassett Auditorium, 3025 Starr Avenue, Oregon. octshows.org/home/current-past-seasons/2025-spring-into-the-woods/#/productions-view