Listen Hear: Techledo Brings Free Electronic Muic Festival to Downtown Toledo

On June 21, the Glass City Riverwalk will be filled with two stages, lights, and DJs spinning their original electronic beats, House, Techno for the free electronic music festival known as Techledo.

Born and bred in Toledo, local DJ and Techledo festival founder, Dennis Cox has high hopes for this year’s free electronic music festival on The Glass City Riverwalk, Toledo’s premiere waterfront-social gathering space.

“I just wanted the ideal spot. The Riverwalk is the perfect setting; you have a beautiful park, the city behind you, with the restaurant there. [The City] did a beautiful job down there,” Dennis said. “I’m hoping for at least a couple thousand people.”

It was in 1994 that Dennis started learning his craft of DJ-ing and in 1999, he played his first gig in Detroit at The Motor Lounge, an early purveyor of electronic music in Detroit and pivotal in the city’s electronic music scene. After honing his craft, his popularity grew and he found himself playing bigger clubs and parties between Detroit and Toledo, setting up parties and shows in both cities.

When the Detroit Electronic Music Festival began in 2000, Dennis and his wife Darlene, volunteered to help set up for the event and continued to help in subsequent years. It was that volunteer experience that churned the wheels in mind of Toledo’s techno-loving turntablist. “Wouldn’t it be cool to have something like this down in Toledo,” Dennis thought.

Tech is “part of” them

Dennis’ wife, Darlene, has been with him since the beginning of his DJing career, volunteering at music events, and even buying his first turntable. She shares her husband’s love and passion for electronic music and has had an important role in making past Techledos (and this year’s) a reality.

“Back in the day, we were paying out of our own pockets for these events,” Darlene said. “We were taking out loans. We were broke and we had no money, but we wanted this to happen. That was a struggle. This music has always been a part of us.”

This year’s Techledo, according to Darlene, has been quite the opposite of year’s past and is coming together very easily and organically. With little promotion, Darlene says friends in the community are reaching out to make sure she has all she needs to make this pulsating event come to life. Once the Cox’s friend and business partner, Doug Hinebaugh secured the Riverwalk, everything is falling into place.

Diversity, Unity and Dance

“Techledo is about diversity, unity, and dance — just bringing people together, and giving back — that’s our cause this time,” Darlene said.

All the proceeds from this year’s Techledo will benefit Good Natured, Metroparks Toledo’s membership-based community of women and allies of women who want to further engage in the outdoors and with each other. This year’s Techledo is the fourth installment of the music festival, but, most likely not the last, if Darlene has her way.

“My hope is that we can build this even bigger [in the coming years] and we can even help more programs within the community,” Darlene said. I want to see all kinds of people coming together– that would be successful to me.”

Local booths for vendors and artists are still available. Toledo Spirits will be on hand to provide drinks for the event (as well as the afterparty spot). For more information on the performers and sponsorships for the event, visit www.techledo.live or check out the Techledo on Facebook. Techledo takes place on June 21 from 3pm-10pm at Glass City Riverwalk in Toledo.