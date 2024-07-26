Summer Movie Clubhouse at Franklin Park Mall

Don’t miss out on Franklin Park Mall’s Summer Movie Clubhouse ending Aug. 15. The Summer Movie Clubhouse is a great activity for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets for the featured movies are $1.75 for children and adults.

Every week Franklin Park Mall will feature a different family-friendly movie. The movie for July 29 to Aug. 1 is Migration, from Aug 5 to Aug 8 the movie will be Hotel Transylvania and the final movie from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15 will be Paddington 2.

During the movies designated showtimes you can get $1 off any kids’ snack packs or any size popcorn and drink combos. Tickets are available for purchase on the Cinemark website.

For more information visit and to purchase movie tickets visit cinemark.com