Summer Fun 2026

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As the weather heats up, look close to home when it comes to summer activities. With numerous outdoor activities to do around Northwest Ohio, there is also indoor enjoyment with that cool A/C for hot or rainy days. Northwest Ohio has Summer Fun for everyone.

Find Relaxation at the Norma Stark Memory Garden & Labyrinth

Nestled in a neighborhood in Perrysburg, the Norma Stark Memory Garden & Labyrinth is a hidden sanctuary. Step in to find peace and healing or a quiet place for prayer and meditation. Located at 345 W South Boundary St., Perrysburg and open year-round from dawn to dusk, the space is for everyone.

At the entrance to the labyrinth, guests are greeted by a triquetra, a symbol for holiness, purity and innocence. At the center of the labyrinth, you can find a sculpture of a 13-chambered nautilus. The sculpture follows the golden spiral, a symbol found in nature, showcasing proportional growth. While the space is open daily to be used as a way to escape reality, there are events happening throughout the summer.

On Saturday, July 11, at 11am, join Monarch Grief Center in a butterfly release to honor loved ones. After a moment of remembrance and reflection, guests are invited to light refreshments and meaningful conversation. All proceeds from the event will go to Monarch Grief Center.

On July 18, the garden and labyrinth will be hosting their “Celebrate the Garden and Labyrinth” event. More information will be available at a later date, on their website or by calling 419-410-2496. Learn more about the meaning behind the garden and labyrinth at normastarklabyrinth.org

Take a Step Back in Time at Sauder Village

Have you ever wanted to see what it was like to be a student in the 1840s? See what life was like on a farm in the 1870s? Or step inside a church and a newspaper office from the early 1900s?

You can do all this at Sauder Village. From 1803 to 1920, Sauder Village encapsulates history with an immersive experience. Whether you’re looking for a day trip or a weekend getaway, Sauder Village has everything you need; artisan shops, historic buildings, homestyle dining, lodging and more.

It’s more than just a historical village; it is also a destination for a longer stay at the Heritage Inn or the campground. Both in walking distance to the Barn Restaurant and the Doughbox Bakery.

This summer is a special milestone for Sauder Village as it turns 50 years old. On Sunday, June 14, make your way to Archbold and travel back in time to the 1970s. In honor of the milestone, admission into the village is only $3, the price it was 50 years ago, make an

assortment of crafts, learn (or relearn) 70s slang and learn about the early days of Sauder Village.

Sauder Village is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am-5pm during the summer at 22611 State Route 2, Archbold.

For more information on events, hours and the Historic Village, go to saudervillage.org

Discover Small-Town Charm and Big Adventures in Northwest Ohio

Looking for a getaway filled with scenic countryside, unique shopping, delicious local dining and family-friendly fun? Nestled in Northwest Ohio,

Fulton County offers the perfect mix of relaxation, recreation and smalltown hospitality.

Whether you’re planning a weekend road trip or just looking for a new place to explore, Fulton County has something for everyone. From charming downtowns and local boutiques to outdoor adventures and seasonal festivals, every stop offers a chance to slow down and enjoy the experience.

Spend the afternoon exploring local parks and trails, paddle along peaceful waterways or discover hidden gems in communities like Wauseon, Archbold, Swanton and Delta. Enjoy hometown restaurants, fresh baked treats and local events. Fulton County is also home to unique attractions like Sauder Village, artisan shops, golf courses and family farms that showcase the area’s rich heritage and welcoming spirit.

If you’re ready to plan your next adventure close to home, Visit Fulton County is your guide. For events, attractions, dining and trip ideas, visit visitfultoncounty.com.

Visit Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau

Looking for something fun to do close to home? The Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau is your one-stop resource for everything Rossford.

Whether you’re planning a weekend outing or just exploring what’s happening around town, Visit Rossford has something for everyone. VisitRossfordOhio.com

Stroll the Street takes place every Tuesday from 4:30–7:30pm, now-August 11, in Downtown Rossford and the Edward Ford Memorial Park. Bring the kids for games, crafts and family-friendly activities. StrollTheStreet.com

The 2026 Rossford Balloon & Fireworks Fest – America 250, happening July 17–19, features colorful hot air balloons, tethered balloon rides, pyro-musical fireworks and a drone show. The festival takes place at the southeast corner of Crossroads Parkway and Bass Pro Boulevard. RossfordBFF.com

Celebrate summer at Rossford Riverfest on August 15 from 5–11pm at Veterans Memorial Park, 300 Hannum Ave, with live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, a beer tent, family activities and a fireworks finale along the riverfront. Rossfordba.com/rossford-riverfest/