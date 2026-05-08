Sports Zone: Chris Wormley Gives Back to Toledo in a Big Way

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From Whitmer To The NFL, Building A Legacy At Home

For Chris Wormley, success has never been just about football—it’s about impact.

A Toledo native and 2012 graduate of Whitmer High School, Wormley’s journey to the NFL began close to home.

After excelling at Whitmer, he went on to play at the University of Michigan, a dream destination he chose not just for football, but for its academics and proximity to family.

The transition wasn’t easy. Despite graduating from high school with a strong GPA, the academic and athletic demands of college proved challenging.

After arriving in Ann Arbor Wormley suffered a torn ACL just weeks before starting classes forcing him to juggle rehab, coursework and football from day one. But resilience became a defining trait, helping propel him to the NFL.

Still active in the NFL and now a father of two, Wormley has established a personal role in giving back, creating his foundation rooted in his Toledo community.

Building a legacy: The Chris Wormley Foundation

The Chris Wormley Foundation was born out of a desire to make a lasting difference in Toledo. After years of participating in team-led charity work, Wormley and his wife decided it was time to create something of their own. “Our mission is simple,” Wormley explains. adding “Give back, help others, and create a brighter future for the next generation.”

The foundation has quickly made an impact through several initiatives:

A free youth football camp serving hundreds of kids

Holiday turkey drives helping more than 200 families

Holiday shopping sprees for dozens of children

Literacy programs in partnership with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library

One of the Foundation’s biggest priorities moving forward is literacy. After learning about reading level challenges among students in Ohio, Wormley felt compelled to act. “If you can’t read, it affects everything. Math, science, all of it,” he explains. “We want to help kids stay on track, especially during the summer.”

Despite its growth, the Foundation remains deeply personal for Wormley. With no administrative salaries, every dollar raised goes directly back into the community.

Investing in the next generation: free youth football camp

A cornerstone initiative is the annual youth football camp, held at Whitmer High School, a place that holds special meaning for Wormley and his wife, Lex, who both attended school there.

The camp, set this year for June 6, welcomes around 350 kids and is completely free. Participants receive lunch, shirts and swag bags, with the help of community sponsors like Dick’s Sporting Goods and local businesses.

The camp is divided by age groups, with younger children (K–4) in the morning and older kids (5–8) in the afternoon. And spots fill up quickly.

“We want to bridge the gap for kids who might not be able to afford camps,” Wormley says. “It’s a chance for them to learn, grow and just have fun.”

The event also brings in current and former athletes, including fellow Toledo native Storm Norton, giving kids a chance to learn from players who once stood in their shoes.

A community celebration: celebrity softball game at Fifth Third Field

This summer, the Foundation steps on to a different kind of field. On Saturday, June 20 at 2pm, Wormley will host a celebrity softball game at Fifth Third Field, home of the Toledo Mud Hens.

Softball offers something different and more accessible. “Football would be tough to organize,” he says. “Softball is low-contact, fun and something everyone can enjoy.” The event will feature a mix of local celebrities and athletes, including Norton and other familiar names, expected to be announced closer to the date.

Tickets are set at an affordable $16, with the goal of making the event accessible for families. Scheduled the day before Father’s Day, the game is designed as a community outing. “It’s for everyone,” Wormley says. “A chance to bring your family out, enjoy the day and support something meaningful.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation’s initiatives, supporting everything from literacy programs to holiday drives.

More than football

Balancing life as a professional athlete, father and philanthropist isn’t easy, but for Wormley, it’s all part of the purpose.

His days are packed with training, family responsibilities and Foundation work, but he doesn’t see it as a burden. “I love what I do,” he says. “It doesn’t feel like work.”

That mindset carries into everything he touches from mentoring young athletes to creating opportunities for kids across Toledo. Whether it’s on the field, in the classroom or through community events, Wormley is focused on building something bigger than football—a legacy rooted in giving back.