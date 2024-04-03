Solar Eclipse Roundup: Where to Watch

Monday, Apr. 8

There will be animal demos, character meet-and-greets, a bounce house, musical entertainment, and other fun activities throughout the day. During the partial and total eclipse, guests can also work with Zoo staff to observe and research animal behavior.

2 Hippo Way, Toledo

Join Franklin Park Mall atop the parking garage for a watch party to witness this extraordinary celestial spectacle! Enjoy live music, shopping, and a variety of food and drinks.

5001 Monroe St., Toledo

This cozy venue offers the perfect setting to relax, sip on delicious cocktails and beers, and marvel at this rare astronomical event.

6719 Providence St., Whitehouse

There will be live music, food and eclipse-themed cocktails for purchase, yard games, science demonstrations, and more!

36 N St Clair St., Toledo

Watch from the lawn and observe the sun’s epic dance with the moon firsthand. $5 admission includes ISO-certified viewing glasses and appetizers. Cash Bar available.

3900 N Summit St., Toledo

This family-friendly event at UToledo will include educational information and activities, demonstrations, music, food trucks and concessions, fun on Centennial Mall and much more!

2801 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Come aboard the Glass City Pear for a 4-hour cruise on Lake Erie and witness the 2024 total eclipse of the Sun with an unobscured view!

1 Jefferson Ave., Toledo

Join staff from Lourdes University’s Appold Planetarium for a casual eclipse viewing party at Wildwood Metropark.

5100 W. Central Ave., Toledo

To celebrate the Total Solar Eclipse, Arlyn’s Good Beer will open at 1pm. They will be serving up their ale-for-the-eclipse, (Sunny) Blonde Ale and donating 10% of beer sales from April 6-8 to the science center at Bowling Green High School.

520 Hankey Ave., Bowling Green

This park is in or near the range of totality for the solar eclipse.

1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon

Sunshine Communities becomes “UN”Sunshine to celebrate the total solar eclipse. Food trucks, music, free eclipse sunglasses, science activities, games, and more.

7223 Maumee Western Rd., Maumee

Staff will be present at three Wood County Parks to help remind you of the safest ways to view a solar eclipse. Some eclipse glasses will be available but quantities are limited.

11491 Fostoria Rd., Bradner

644 Bierley Ave., Pemberville

18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green

BGSU will host a large-scale watch party during the hours before and after our three minutes of totality. This family-friendly event will include a variety of fun and educational activities, demonstrations, music, telescope viewing, food, and more!

1610 Stadium Dr., Bowling Green

Enjoy a day of festivities at Homecoming Park in Holland.

1032 South McCord Rd,. Holland

Join Sauder Village for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as we celebrate the sun, moon, and stars through brand-new, interactive activities for all. Ticketed.

22611 State Route 2, Archbold

Music, a Food Truck and an amazing Solar Eclipse! Bring your chair and hang out with Benfield Wines for the eclipse!

102 N Main St., Swanton

Two special beers will be available at the South Toledo Earnest Brew Works location. Midnight Black Schwarzbier Lager and Sun-Day Banana Split featuring banana, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla flavors.

4342 S Detroit Ave., Toledo

Enjoy food from some of the area’s best local eateries, games, hands-on science activities and prime viewing for the solar eclipse at Imagination Station.

1 Discovery Way, Toledo

Join Metroparks Toledo at Glass City or Oak Openings Preserve for a fun, safe viewing of this historic solar wonder.

Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St., Toledo

Oak Openings Metropark, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton