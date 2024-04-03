Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Solar Eclipse Roundup: Where to Watch

By Shannon Merryman

Monday, Apr. 8

 

Total Eclipse at the Zoo

There will be animal demos, character meet-and-greets, a bounce house, musical entertainment, and other fun activities throughout the day. During the partial and total eclipse, guests can also work with Zoo staff to observe and research animal behavior.

2 Hippo Way, Toledo

 

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Franklin Park Mall

Join Franklin Park Mall atop the parking garage for a watch party to witness this extraordinary celestial spectacle! Enjoy live music, shopping, and a variety of food and drinks.

5001 Monroe St., Toledo

 

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Local Thyme

This cozy venue offers the perfect setting to relax, sip on delicious cocktails and beers, and marvel at this rare astronomical event.

6719 Providence St., Whitehouse

 

Solar Eclipse Party at Hensville

There will be live music, food and eclipse-themed cocktails for purchase, yard games, science demonstrations, and more!

36 N St Clair St., Toledo

 

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Toledo Yacht Club

Watch from the lawn and observe the sun’s epic dance with the moon firsthand. $5 admission includes ISO-certified viewing glasses and appetizers. Cash Bar available.

3900 N Summit St., Toledo

 

University of Toledo Solar Eclipse Viewing

This family-friendly event at UToledo will include educational information and activities, demonstrations, music, food trucks and concessions, fun on Centennial Mall and much more!

2801 W Bancroft St., Toledo

 

Eclipse Cruise on the Glass City Pearl

Come aboard the Glass City Pear for a 4-hour cruise on Lake Erie and witness the 2024 total eclipse of the Sun with an unobscured view!

1 Jefferson Ave., Toledo

Eclipse Viewing with the Appold Planetarium

Join staff from Lourdes University’s Appold Planetarium for a casual eclipse viewing party at Wildwood Metropark.

5100 W. Central Ave., Toledo

 

Total Eclipse of the Sun at Arlyn’s Good Beer

To celebrate the Total Solar Eclipse, Arlyn’s Good Beer will open at 1pm. They will be serving up their ale-for-the-eclipse, (Sunny) Blonde Ale and donating 10% of beer sales from April 6-8 to the science center at Bowling Green High School.

520 Hankey Ave., Bowling Green

 

Maumee Bay State Park

This park is in or near the range of totality for the solar eclipse.

1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon

 

“UN”Sunshine Solar Eclipse Watch Party

Sunshine Communities becomes “UN”Sunshine to celebrate the total solar eclipse. Food trucks, music, free eclipse sunglasses, science activities, games, and more.

7223 Maumee Western Rd., Maumee

Staff will be present at three Wood County Parks to help remind you of the safest ways to view a solar eclipse. Some eclipse glasses will be available but quantities are limited.

 

The Great 2024 Total Solar Eclipse at Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd., Bradner

 

The Great 2024 Total Solar Eclipse at William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Ave., Pemberville

 

The Great 2024 Total Solar Eclipse at Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green

 

Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party at BGSU

BGSU will host a large-scale watch party during the hours before and after our three minutes of totality. This family-friendly event will include a variety of fun and educational activities, demonstrations, music, telescope viewing, food, and more!

1610 Stadium Dr., Bowling Green

 

Nacho Ordinary Mondays

Enjoy a day of festivities at Homecoming Park in Holland.

1032 South McCord Rd,. Holland

 

Solar Spectacular at Sauder Village

Join Sauder Village for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as we celebrate the sun, moon, and stars through brand-new, interactive activities for all. Ticketed.

22611 State Route 2, Archbold

 

Solar Eclipse Block Party

Music, a Food Truck and an amazing Solar Eclipse! Bring your chair and hang out with Benfield Wines for the eclipse!

102 N Main St., Swanton

 

Eclipse Watch Party

Two special beers will be available at the South Toledo Earnest Brew Works  location. Midnight Black Schwarzbier Lager and Sun-Day Banana Split featuring banana, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla flavors.

4342 S Detroit Ave., Toledo

 

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Enjoy food from some of the area’s best local eateries, games, hands-on science activities and prime viewing for the solar eclipse at Imagination Station. 

1 Discovery Way, Toledo

 

Total Eclipse of the Park – Viewing Events

Join Metroparks Toledo at Glass City or Oak Openings Preserve for a fun, safe viewing of this historic solar wonder.

Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St., Toledo

Oak Openings Metropark, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton

