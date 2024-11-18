Shop Local At These Holiday Markets

Tis the season for holiday shopping. Find unique, thoughtful gifts for that special someone at these local holiday markets.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

10 am – 2pm

Hilton Garden Inn Toledo Perrysburg, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

Shopping, lunch and speaker, wine pull and more. $30 a ticket.

Friday Nov. 22

5pm – 8pm

Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo

Featuring a variety of mediums including glass, jewelry and pottery as well as the classic holiday decor of the historic Libbey House. Also on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Saturday, Nov. 23

9am – 3:30pm

Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee

19th Annual craft show benefitting Make A Wish.

10am – 8pm

Downtown Grand Rapids, Front St., Grand Rapids

Quaint gift shops, restaurants, holiday entertainment and more.

Saturday, Nov. 30 & Sunday, Dec. 1

9am – 4pm

Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee

Handmade juried crafts, gifts, and holiday decorations.

Saturday, Dec. 7

9am – 2pm

Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St., Toledo

Cork & Knife will be open for take-away breakfast/drinks along with amazing vendors and Cork & Knife pantry/food and decor items.

9am – 4pm

Jeffers Greenhouse, 11230 Jeffers Rd., Grand Rapids

Holiday craft show at Jeffers Greenhouse.

4pm – 10 pm

Fifth Third Building, One Seagate, Toledo

Two levels filled with local artisans, one-of-a-kind gift ideas, food, drinks, music and more.

Sunday, Dec. 15

10am – 4pm

Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania

Pick up a special handmade gift or decoration at this Toledo Craftsmans’ Guild craft fair.