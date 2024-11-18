Shop Local At These Holiday Markets

Tis the season for holiday shopping. Find unique, thoughtful gifts for that special someone at these local holiday markets.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Dine ‘N Dash
10 am – 2pm
Hilton Garden Inn Toledo Perrysburg, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg
Shopping, lunch and speaker, wine pull and more. $30 a ticket.
Friday Nov. 22
Local Artists’ Holiday Trunk Sale
5pm – 8pm
Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo
Featuring a variety of mediums including glass, jewelry and pottery as well as the classic holiday decor of the historic Libbey House. Also on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Saturday, Nov. 23
19th Annual Crafting More Wishes
9am – 3:30pm
Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee
19th Annual craft show benefitting Make A Wish.
Christmas Open House
10am – 8pm
Downtown Grand Rapids, Front St., Grand Rapids
Quaint gift shops, restaurants, holiday entertainment and more.
Saturday, Nov. 30 & Sunday, Dec. 1
Crafts for Christmas
9am – 4pm
Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee
Handmade juried crafts, gifts, and holiday decorations.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Cork & Knife Holiday Market
9am – 2pm
Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St., Toledo
Cork & Knife will be open for take-away breakfast/drinks along with amazing vendors and Cork & Knife pantry/food and decor items.
Jeffers Greenhouse Holiday Craft Fair
9am – 4pm
Jeffers Greenhouse, 11230 Jeffers Rd., Grand Rapids
Holiday craft show at Jeffers Greenhouse.
Holiday Night Market
4pm – 10 pm
Fifth Third Building, One Seagate, Toledo
Two levels filled with local artisans, one-of-a-kind gift ideas, food, drinks, music and more.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Winter Festival of Crafts
10am – 4pm
Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania
Pick up a special handmade gift or decoration at this Toledo Craftsmans’ Guild craft fair.