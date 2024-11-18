Monday, November 18, 2024
Shop Local At These Holiday Markets

By Shannon Merryman

Tis the season for holiday shopping. Find unique, thoughtful gifts for that special someone at these local holiday markets.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Dine ‘N Dash

10 am – 2pm
Hilton Garden Inn Toledo Perrysburg, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

Shopping, lunch and speaker, wine pull and more. $30 a ticket.

Friday Nov. 22

Local Artists’ Holiday Trunk Sale

5pm – 8pm
Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo

Featuring a variety of mediums including glass, jewelry and pottery as well as the classic holiday decor of the historic Libbey House. Also on Saturday, Nov. 23. 

Saturday, Nov. 23

19th Annual Crafting More Wishes

9am – 3:30pm
Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee

19th Annual craft show benefitting Make A Wish.

Christmas Open House

10am – 8pm
Downtown Grand Rapids, Front St., Grand Rapids

Quaint gift shops, restaurants, holiday entertainment and more. 

Saturday, Nov. 30 & Sunday, Dec. 1

Crafts for Christmas

9am – 4pm
Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee

Handmade juried crafts, gifts, and holiday decorations. 

Saturday, Dec. 7

Cork & Knife Holiday Market

9am – 2pm
Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St., Toledo

Cork & Knife will be open for take-away breakfast/drinks along with amazing vendors and Cork & Knife pantry/food and decor items.

Jeffers Greenhouse Holiday Craft Fair

9am – 4pm
Jeffers Greenhouse, 11230 Jeffers Rd., Grand Rapids

Holiday craft show at Jeffers Greenhouse.

Holiday Night Market

4pm – 10 pm
Fifth Third Building, One Seagate, Toledo

Two levels filled with local artisans, one-of-a-kind gift ideas, food, drinks, music and more.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Winter Festival of Crafts

10am – 4pm
Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania

Pick up a special handmade gift or decoration at this Toledo Craftsmans’ Guild craft fair. 

