See beautiful horses under Starry Skies

If you’re interested in adopting a horse, consider taking a weekend drive to Ann Arbor’s Starry Skies Equine Rescue and Sanctuary. Every Saturday the Sanctuary hosts a Horse Showcase, demonstrating their available animals’ skills. No, you won’t get to ride the animals yourself, only the trainers will, but the event will give you a good idea of the majestry of the horses. 5-6pm. 8133 W Liberty Rd., Ann Arbor. 734-660-6449. Starryskiesequinerescueandsanctuary.com Free