Road Trip Sept. 2023

FRI, Sep. 1 – MON, Sep. 4

[festivals & street fairs]

Soaring Eagle’s Arts, Beats & Eats Festival – Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is southeast Michigan’s celebration of art, music, food and community that takes place in Downtown Royal Oak on Labor Day Weekend. Featuring over 200 bands on multiple stages, a juried fine art show, food trucks and more. $7. 11am-11pm Thursday through Sunday, 11am-9pm on Monday, Sep. 4. Downtown Royal Oak, Main St., Royal Oak, MI. artsbeatseats.com

[festivals & fairs, jazz]

Detroit Jazz Festival – For over 40 years, the Detroit Jazz Festival has celebrated Detroit’s rich history of jazz music becoming one of the most preeminent jazz festivals in the world. Begins Friday, Sep. 1 at 6pm through Monday, Sep. 4. Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI. detroitjazzfest.org

THURS, Sep. 14 – SUN, Sep. 17

[festivals & street fairs]

Frankenmuth Oktoberfest – Michigan’s Little Bavaria is certain to have a top quality Oktoberfest; Frankenmuth’s Oktoberfest was declared the first Oktoberfest to operate with the blessing of the original Oktoberfest in Munich. The official keg tapping is on Thursday, Sep. 14 at 7pm. Live music, entertainment and more runs through Sunday, Sep. 17. $10. Heritage Park, 601 Weiss St., Frankenmuth, MI. frankenmuthfestivals.com

FRI, Sep. 23 – SAT, Sep. 24

[festivals & street fairs]

The Crop Circle Art & Music Event – The Crop Circle Art & Music event is a 2-day extraterrestrial themed event. Enjoy live art and music, local food and opportunities for everyone to join in a variety of fun and creative activities. 6pm-9pm. Also on Saturday, Sep. 24, 11am-4pm. Downtown Fremont, 105 S. Front St., Fremont. downtownfremontohio.org