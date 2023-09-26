Road Trip October 2023

THURS, Oct. 5

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village – From harvest markets and fall themes to costumed storybook characters and ghostly performances, Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford’s Hallowe’en tradition is one of a kind. Hosted over 16 evenings in October, Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village is formatted for guests to stroll through the village at their own pace, picking and choosing their own festive or frightful experience. Admission runs $17.25-$27 with additional dining packages available at an additional fee. Runs from Oct. 5 through Oct. 29. 4pm-9pm. Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn, MI. thehenryford.org

SAT, Oct. 7

Oktoberfest Put-In-Bay

The annual festival with German food, spiced wine, beer, live entertainment and shopping. $5-$7 admission. 11am-7pm. Also Sunday, Oct. 8, noon-5pm. DeRivera Park, Bayview Ave., Put-In-Bay. Putinbay.com

Put-In-Bay Fall Ball

Since it began over 25 years ago as a small gathering of friends to celebrate the end of summer, it has grown into one of Put-in-Bay’s biggest weekends. This fun-filled Fall Ball party begins on Friday, Oct. 6 at 5pm with kegs of complimentary beer, all-you-can-eat pizza buffets, hot tub parties, and DJ Adubb. You must be a registered guest at one of the participating establishments and will be issued a wristband upon check in. This private party is exclusively for guests of the Put-in-Bay Resort & Conference Center, Put-in-Bay Villas, Bay Lodging Resort, and the Edgewater Hotel only. Put-In-Bay Resort, 439 Loraine Ave., Put-In-Bay. visitputinbay.org

WED, Oct. 11

Fall on the Farm Week

Living history, old-fashioned games, pumpkin decorating and more wholesome fall fun will be featured at Sauder Village. Wed, Oct. 11 through Sat., Oct. 14. 10am-3:30pm Wed. through Fri. 10am-5pm on Sat. Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold. saudervillage.org

SAT, Oct. 21

Monster’s Ball

Detroit’s largest Halloween party. Featuring Detroit’s hottest DJs spinning and haunted circus performers multiple stages at this sprawling celebration of the mysterious and the macabre. Ticketed. $25-$100. Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit, MI. monstersballdetroit.com