Road Trip November 2023

FRI, Nov. 10 – SUN, Nov. 12

[comic cons]

Motor City Comic Con

Since 1989 the Motor City Comic Con (MC3) has been bringing the best in comics, cosplay, and pop culture. The fall edition features all you’d expect, and more, from one of the largest Comic Cons in the region. $30-$259. Friday, Nov. 10, noon-7pm. Saturday, Nov. 11, 10am-7pm. Sunday, Nov. 12, 10am-5pm. Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI. motorcitycomiccon.com

THURS, Nov. 23

[Thanksgiving, parades]

America’s Thanksgiving Parade

presented by Gardner White

The yearly downtown Detroit tradition kicks off at 8:50am, running along 3 “miles of smiles” on Woodward. Pick a spot on Woodward Ave. between Kirby St. and Congress St. Grandstand tickets are available. $60-$70. The University of Michigan Detroit Center will host a parade watch party with the option to watch inside or bring a chair to sit outside along the parade route. Tickets include a hot breakfast beginning at 7:30am. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite. $15 kids (6-17), $25 adults, kids 5 and under are free. 7am-noon. The University of Michigan Detroit Center, 3663 Woodward Ave, Ste. 150, Detroit, MI. theparade.org

WEDS, Nov. 22 – TUES, Nov. 28

[Christmas]

Festival of the Trees

A wonderland of decorated trees of different sizes, shapes, and themes will fill the lobby of the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel. Visits with Santa (varying dates and times) and festive entertainment on stage, including the Grande Page pipe organ, are included with admission. In addition to voting for their favorite trees, attendees can register for a chance to win various goodies. The animated holiday windows along Harrison Street are also noteworthy. $5 kids (ages 1-12), $10 adults (13+), children under 1 year old are free. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 6-9pm. Thursday, Nov. 23, 3-7pm. Friday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 27, 11am-8pm. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 9am-1pm. Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN. fwembassytheatre.org

THURS, Nov. 30

[Christmas, history]

Why not a night trip? These holiday events make for a spontaneous weeknight trip to kick the holiday spirit into gear.

Merry & Bright Holiday Nights

Sauder Village will host Merry & Bright Holiday Nights. Explore Northwest Ohio’s holiday celebrations and customs. Stories from Christmas past will be told, hymns will be sung, and the journey of holidays from 1830 to 1920 will be explored, from simply sharing a family meal together to the glitz and glam of the 1920s. Pre-registration is required. See website for ticketing information. 6-9pm. Also on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 9. Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold, OH. saudervillage.org

Lights of Spiegel Grove

Take a stroll through Spiegel Grove during the holiday season to get into the holiday spirit. Warm up with hot chocolate and popcorn by the campfire. Check out the “Hayes Train Special” model train display. Meet Kris Kringle, President Hayes’ name for Santa. Lighting, refreshments, train display and visits with Kris Kringle are free. Take a tour of the first floor of the Hayes Home while it is lightly decorated for Christmas in a historically accurate manner, and learn about some of the holiday traditions of the Hayes Family. Tickets are required for Hayes Home Tours. 6-7:30pm. Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont, OH. rbhayes.org

Weekends

Canterbury Village

Canterbury Village in north Oakland County offers unique shops and restaurants in a backdrop straight out of a Hallmark movie. Down the road from Great Lakes Crossing outlet mall, it’s an opportunity to inject a little whimsy into holiday shopping. They’re known for hosting theme weekends. Nov. 18 and 19 will feature The Cocoa Crawl. Each location will sample its own cocoa concoction in a friendly competition. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 22, weekends will feature The Holiday Stroll at Canterbury Village. This annual event features lights, entertainment, shopping and more. Ticketed. $18. 5-9pm. Canterbury Village, 2357 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion, MI. canterburyvillage.com