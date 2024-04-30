Road Trip May 2024

WEDNESDAY, May 1

[history]

Sauder Village – The Historic Village at Sauder Village will open for the season with the annual Quilt Show from May 1-4. Open Wednesday through Saturday. Wednesday through Friday, 10am-3:30pm. Saturday, 10am-5pm. Closed Sunday, Monday, & Tuesday. Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold. saudervillage.org

SATURDAY, May 3 and SUNDAY, May 4

[parties & celebrations]

The Official Annual Put-in-Bay Spring Fling, Hosted By The Island Club – Two days of free food, cold drinks, island entertainers, giveaways and certainly a few surprises. Attendees must be staying at one of the following locations. putinbay.com

Island Club Rentals (islandclub.com) – 216-898-9951

Put-in-Bay Condos (putinbaycondos.com) – 216-898-1105

Commodore Resort (commodoreresort.com) – 419-285-3101

Victory Station Hotel (putinbayvictorystation.com) – 419-285-0120

Bird’s Nest Resort (birdsnestresort.com) – 419-285-6119

SUNDAY, May 19

[farmers markets]

Flower Day at Eastern Market – Flower Day features Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association vendors from all over the Midwest and will have added festivities for all ages. 7am-5pm. Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St. easternmarket.org

SATURDAY, May 25 – MONDAY, May 27

[music, festivals & fairs]

Movement Music Festival – Detroit – Movement Music Festival is one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, committed to showcasing authentic electronic music. $159-$419. Saturday, May 25, 2pm-midnight. Sunday, May 26, 1-11:30pm. Monday, May 27, 1-10:30pm. Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI. movementfestival.com