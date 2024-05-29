Thursday, May 30, 2024
Road Trip June 2024

By Shannon Merryman
People driving
Here are some quick road trips you can take this month.

FRIDAY, June 7

Ypsi Pride
Celebrate the LGBTQIA community in Depot Town in Ypsilanti. Attendees can expect drag, burlesque, and theater performances, queer-owned vendors from the nearby area, organizations with track records of supporting the community, family-friendly activities and interactive art spaces. 4-10pm. Depot Town, Cross St.between River and Huron, Ypsilanti, MI. ypsireal.com

 

THURSDAY, June 20 – SUNDAY, June 23

Electric Forest

Electric Forest is a multi-genre music festival that takes place annually in Rothbury, Michigan. The festival features live music, camping, and art, and is known for its integration of music, art and community. $520-$855. Double JJ Resort, 5900 S Water Rd, Rothbury, MI. electricforest.com

 

GroveFest

GroveFest celebrates nature and wildlife and takes place on the grounds of Spiegel Grove, an arboretum and the estate of 19th U.S. President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes. 10am-2pm. Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. rbhayes.org. Free

