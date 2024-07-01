Road Trip July 2024

FRIDAY, July 12 and SATURDAY, July 13

Michigan Celtic Festival – Food, drinks, music, entertainment and more. $5-$75. Opens at 5pm, Friday, July 12 and 10am on Saturday, July 13. Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, Saline, MI. mi-celtic.org

FRIDAY, July 12 – SUNDAY, July 14

Lilyfest – Art, music and the beautiful Bishop Educational Gardens in Hocking Hills. 10am. Bishop Educational Garden, 13200 Little Cola Rd., Rockbridge, OH. lilyfest.com

FRIDAY, July 12 – SUNDAY, July 14 and FRIDAY, July 19 – SUNDAY, July 21

Blake’s Lavender Festival – Wellness learning, crafts, artisan shopping, family fun and Blake’s amazing ciders. 10am-5pm. $12-$14. Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada MI. blakefarms.com

FRIDAY, July 19 – SUNDAY, July 21

Faster Horses Festival – The annual country music festival features camping, food and live music. Headliners include Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Jelly Roll. Tickets $289-$999. Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. Highway 12, Brooklyn, MI. fasterhorsesfestival.com