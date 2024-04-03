Road Trip April 2024

SATURDAY, Apr. 6

Ann Arbor Hash Bash

Now in its 53rd year, the Hash Bash is an annual cannabis-centered event focused on cannabis reform. The separate, but related, Monroe Street Fair offers live music, vendors and more. Hash Bash. Noon. The Diag, 913 S University Ave., Ann Arbor.

Monroe Street Fair, 9am-6pm. 800 Monroe St., Ann Arbor. monroestreetfair.com

hash-bash.com

SATURDAY, Apr. 6 – MONDAY, Apr. 8

Total Eclipse Fest Cleveland

The Great Lakes Science Center partners with NASA’s Glenn Research Center and The Cleveland Orchestra to host a three-day celebration at North Coast Harbor in downtown Cleveland. The Eclipse Fest will be host to NASA TV’s live coverage of the total solar eclipse and hosts NASA Village, an immersive experience featuring NASA’s major missions and cutting-edge projects. This free science and arts festival will feature free concerts, performances, speakers and hands-on science activities with community partners.

North Coast Harbor, East Ninth Street and North Coast Harbor, Cleveland, OH. greatscience.com

THURSDAY, Apr. 25 – SATURDAY, Apr. 27

The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in downtown Detroit. It is one of the most anticipated sports events of the year for tens of thousands of fans who will attend the three-day event, which will take place around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Numerous local businesses will host events and parties in celebration. Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave. Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. nfl.com/draft