Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Quenched and Tempered February Events

By Leslie Anne Shore
Photo provided via Quenched and Tempered.

Need someone to do this month? From Valentine’s Day to Yoga to Taylor Swift, Quenched and Tempered has something planned for everyone. Enjoy a drink and a night (or day) of fun at your favorite brewery this February.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7pm

Transient Yoga will host a Tipsy Tuesday yoga session.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6:30pm

How much do you know about love? Trivia night featuring Valentine’s Day-inspired questions.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 7-9pm

Hate Valentine’s Day? Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s day with Quenched and Tempered.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7pm 

Play board games with your friends at this week’s game night.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

6:30pm

Test your knowledge on the Ocean’s most dangerous creatures. Trivia night featuring question’s about Killer Things in the Ocean.

7:30pm

Your favorite book club, Books on Tap is meeting at Quenched and Tempered this week for a discussion on the book Harlem Shuffle by Colsen Whitehead.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30pm

Ryan Dunlap, a local musician who recently released his new album, Between Now and Yesterday, performing live at Quenched and Tempered.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 10:30am

Join Quenched and Tempered for a Refit Exercise Class.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7pm

Play the classic card game Euchre at the week’s game night.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6:30pm

“Can I ask you a question?” Test your Swiftie knowledge at this week’s trivia night featuring Taylor Swift inspired questions.

Thursday, Feb. 29, 7:00pm

Enjoy a night of live music performed by local musician, Jodie McFarland.

Leslie Anne Shore

