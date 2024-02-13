Quenched and Tempered February Events

Need someone to do this month? From Valentine’s Day to Yoga to Taylor Swift, Quenched and Tempered has something planned for everyone. Enjoy a drink and a night (or day) of fun at your favorite brewery this February.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7pm

Transient Yoga will host a Tipsy Tuesday yoga session.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6:30pm

How much do you know about love? Trivia night featuring Valentine’s Day-inspired questions.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 7-9pm

Hate Valentine’s Day? Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s day with Quenched and Tempered.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7pm

Play board games with your friends at this week’s game night.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

6:30pm

Test your knowledge on the Ocean’s most dangerous creatures. Trivia night featuring question’s about Killer Things in the Ocean.

7:30pm

Your favorite book club, Books on Tap is meeting at Quenched and Tempered this week for a discussion on the book Harlem Shuffle by Colsen Whitehead.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30pm

Ryan Dunlap, a local musician who recently released his new album, Between Now and Yesterday, performing live at Quenched and Tempered.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 10:30am

Join Quenched and Tempered for a Refit Exercise Class.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7pm

Play the classic card game Euchre at the week’s game night.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6:30pm

“Can I ask you a question?” Test your Swiftie knowledge at this week’s trivia night featuring Taylor Swift inspired questions.

Thursday, Feb. 29, 7:00pm

Enjoy a night of live music performed by local musician, Jodie McFarland.