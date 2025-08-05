Pulling the Lever: India’s most popular female comic comes to Toledo

Comedy is an international language. Just ask India’s most revered–and most hilarious–female comic Jamie Lever , who will be performing at the Maumee Indoor Theater on August 29. Boasting an Instagram following north of one million people, Lever is the Indian equivalent of Lucille Ball.

In her native country, she is considered comedy royalty, partly because she is the daughter of India’s top comic of the last 40 years, Johnny Lever. But Ms. Lever doesn’t merely stand in her father’s comedic shadow. She’s a deliriously funny person with razor sharp observations on the craziness of life and culture. Lever’s Toledo appearance comes courtesy of Ila Gupta who owns the cool Indian boutique Satrangi, located at The Shops at Fallen Timbers. Gupta regularly promotes Indian entertainment in the Toledo area and Lever’s appearance, which is part of her national tour, is a big deal.

City Paper interviewed Lever via What’sApp due to her still being in her native India, getting the scoop on her brand of comedy and her excitement on trying American pancakes.

Your father is known all over the world for being one of the top comedians in India. What did your dad teach you about being funny?

My dad has been in the comedy industry for about 50 years and one of the things he taught me is that I don’t have to perform for a small audience. I have to perform for a large audience in India and elsewhere. We are very loving and emotional beings so all I have to do is a style of comedy that will please everyone. It won’t offend anyone. People want to know ‘Can we watch Jamie’s comedy with our family?’ and the answer is ‘Yes.’ That’s the kind of comedy I wanted to do. I want to do comedy that will reach everyone–people in their twenties, teenagers, people in their fifties and sixties. I feel proud of the fact that families can come watch my show. (My father) Johnny did clean comedy and that who I want to be– a family entertainer. That’s what the Jamie Lever show is about.

Do you remember the first time you made your parents laugh? And what did it feel like when you realized you could make people laugh?

The first time I made my parents laugh was when I was a child. I was always singing and dancing and as a kid, I would come home from school and mimic my teachers and friends. They realized that I had a knack for impersonating people and a knack for entertaining and making people laugh. It came very naturally to me. When I went to university, I won a lot of awards for my performances. I participated in a lot of comedy, dance, and acting competitions and that was proof that I had some talent. And amongst my friends I realized I loved being the joker, I loved being the funny one. I always tried hard to make people laugh and when they did, I truly felt happy in my soul. I loved to be the center of attention. I really enjoyed being the funny one.

You’re embarking on a major American tour. How are American audiences different from Indian audiences when it comes to comedy?

What I’m hearing from my dad and uncle who have been on world comedy tours is that American audiences and very loving, very generous, very responsive. So, I’m so looking forward to performing for American audiences. In India we have so many options and so many shows and it’s a very competitive area because there are so many options. There are shows happening in every corner of the city. But abroad, I feel that audiences really value the artist. They really crave a good artist or comedian to come entertain them. They respond with such love, so I can’t wait to get to America. It’s such a great time right now for comedians because people are really excited about comedy.

What kind of food do you like to eat when you’re on the road?

On the road, I really love trying new cuisine. Obviously Indian food is something I always fall back on because it’s comfort food; it reminds me of my mother’s cooking. But I can’t wait to try it all–your American breakfasts, your pancakes, your burgers. I’m so ready for it.