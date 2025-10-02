Poppers October 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Rockwell’s Steakhouse Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

Rockwell’s Steakhouse’s Grand Re-Opening unveiled a refreshed new look, blending modern elegance with the timeless charm that has long defined the downtown dining destination. Perfectly aged steaks and fine wines continue to define Rockwell’s signature hospitality, now reimagined for the next chapter. Experience the newly reimagined Rockwell’s. Oliver House, 27 Broadway. 419-243-1302. rockwells.mbaybrew.com

Fall Fun at Toledo Spirits

Toledo Spirits blends creativity, cocktails and autumn vibes with two seasonal events. On Thursday, October 2 from 4–7 pm, Bellwether Farmstand presents Farm Fresh Cocktails, featuring harvest-inspired drinks, crafted with produce from local farms, paired with Toledo Spirits’ award-winning liquors. The seasonal menu runs through November 23. Friday,

October 3 from 6:30–8 pm, enjoy the Spooky Bottle Lantern Workshop as guests create glowing Halloween lanterns from recycled glass bottles while sipping a handcrafted cocktail or mocktail. Space is limited. Toledo Spirits Company, 1301 N. Summit St. 419-662-9521 toledospirits.com

Tea & Talk: Art Plunder and the Monuments Men

The Wood County Museum presents its Tea & Talk Series on Thursday, October 9, from 2–4 pm with Art Plunder and the Monuments Men. WWII historian and reenactor Daniel Gill will share the dramatic story of Nazi Germany’s attempts to steal Europe’s greatest art treasures and the heroic efforts of the Monuments Men to save them. Enjoy a catered lunch, warm tea and an engaging presentation.. $25 members, $30 non-members. 419 352-0967 to reserve. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., BG.

