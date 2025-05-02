Poppers May 2025

Derby Theme Day at the Distillery

Grab your fascinators and bow ties— to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in style, Saturday, May 3, from 1–10 pm at Adventure Spirits Distilling in Whitehouse. Enjoy a day of fashion, fun and flavorful cocktails. Watch the big race live while sipping on a signature twist of the classic Mint Julep. For racing fans or those just seeking the vibe, this is the perfect way to celebrate Derby Day. 10901 Waterville St., Whitehouse. Visit distillerytoledo.com for more monthly events.

Cooking Classes with Tim Valko & Jim Moore

Sharpen your culinary skills while supporting a great cause with chefs Tim Valko and Jim Moore, Thursday, May 8, at 6 pm. for an interactive cooking class benefiting The Arts Commission’s Young Artists at Work program. Learn to create (and, of course, taste) delicious seasonal dishes in a relaxed, welcoming environment. Beer and wine included. Sign up for a single session or enjoy the full series of six classes. $100. WS Design, 901 Jefferson Ave. theartscommission.org

World Whiskey Day! Taste and Distillery Tour

Celebrate World Whiskey Day with a special evening at Toledo Spirits on Friday, May 16, at 6 pm. A guided distillery tour is followed by a private tasting of handcrafted whiskeys and spirits, each paired with a thoughtfully selected bite to enhance the flavor experience. Whether you’re a whiskey enthusiast or just whiskey-curious, this is a unique way to sip, savor and learn. $55. Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St. toledospirits.com/experiences/upcoming-events

Yappy Hour with Toledo Animal Rescue

Join Toledo Spirits outdoors for Yappy Hour at Bellwether, Saturday, May 17, from 4–7 pm in support of the Toledo Animal Rescue Shelter. Leashed pets are welcome, and encouraged, to soak up the sunshine, sip cocktails and raise funds to help local dogs and cats find their fur ever homes. Enjoy a relaxed, pet-friendly vibe with fellow animal lovers. All proceeds and donations benefit adoptable pets in need. Bellwether at Toledo Spirits (Backyard), 1301 N. Summit St. toledospirits.com/experiences/upcoming-events

Mixology at Schedel Arboretum & Gardens

Enjoy a Mixology Class on Thursday, May 22, 6:30–7:30 pm at Schedel Arboretum & Gardens. This hands-on class will introduce you to the art of crafting two refreshing lemon-inspired cocktails: a Lavender Lemon Drop Martini and a Limoncello Spritz. Participants will have a set of bar tools, including shakers, strainers and jiggers, to practice and personalize their creations. By the end of the session, you’ll have a collection of your own lemon-inspired drinks and the skills to impress at your next gathering. Reservations required. $30. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens,19255 W Portage River South Rd, Elmore. schedel-gardens.org/calendar.html

Garden Harvest Party

Join Wolf Bloom’s Berries, Saturday, May 24, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, for a fun and infor- mative Garden Harvest Party. Learn everything you need to know about growing and harvesting your own veggies. For both seasoned gardeners or those just starting, learn practical tips with hands-on advice to help you get the most out of your garden. Wolf’s Blooms Berries, 8140

Chicken Keeping 101 w/ River Bend Homestead

Thinking about raising chickens for fresh eggs? This beginner-friendly workshop covers everything from hatching to coop-building, predator-

proofing, nutrition, disease prevention and more. Instructor Becca Mathews of River Bend Homestead shares practical insights to help you get started with confidence. Saturday, May 24, 10:30 am–noon. $20. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W Portage River S Rd, Elmore. facebook.com/riverbend-homesteadoh