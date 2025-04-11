Poppers April 2025

Clara J’s Tea Room Reopens with a New Kitchen

Clara J’s Tea Room in Maumee has reopened with a new kitchen. After a refreshing update, the beloved tea room is back, serving its signature homemade treats and elegant afternoon teas in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. Guests can now enjoy an enhanced dining experience while savoring their favorite teas, scones and delicate bites. 419-897-0219. 219 W Wayne St, Maumee. facebook.com/ClaraJsTeaRoom

Charmed Ceramics: Beer Mug Class with Kayla

Celebrate National Beer Day in style at Toledo Spirits!. Join Charmed Ceramics on Sunday, April. 6, from 6 – 8 pm for a fun and creative beer mug-making workshop with Kayla. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned ceramicist, this class will guide you through hand-building techniques to craft your own unique mug. Choose your glaze color, sip on a delicious cocktail and enjoy a relaxed evening of creativity. Don’t miss this perfect Sunday Funday experience $80 . 419-662-9521.Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH. toledospirits.com/experiences/upcoming-events

Wine Tasting at the Toledo Zoo

Sip, savor, and explore at the Toledo Zoo Wine Tasting, Friday, April 11, from 7– 9 pm. Enjoy an elegant evening featuring a curated selection of wines, delicious hors d’oeuvres, live music and a unique atmosphere at a different Zoo location each month. Guests must be 21+ with valid ID. $55 for members and $60 for nonmembers. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo, OH. connect.toledozoo.org/events/21642