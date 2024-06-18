Owens Corning Hosts Dana Open Women’s Leadership Summit

The Owens Corning Women’s leadership summit presented by Epson is celebrating its eighth year with the theme “Own Your Voice: Be Heard. Be Bold. Be You.” This event is part of the Dana Golf Tournament, one of the longest running events on the LPGA Tour which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The event will feature the annual keynote speaker Reshma Saujani the founder and CEO of Moms First and Founder of Girls Who Code. Reshma is a leading activist and has dedicated her time to building movements fighting for women and girl’s economic empowerment, working to close the gender gap, and her most recent movement to support and advocate for moms impacted by the pandemic.

Reshma launched the Marshall Plan for Moms to advocate for policies that value women’s labor both in and out of the home. In 2023 the Marshall plan for Moms became the Moms First which reflected the progress made and a rally cry to expand the movement they are building.

The event will also feature Dr. Tracee Perryman the CEO and CO-Founder of Center of Hopes Family Services a local nonprofit organization that provides programs and services for low-wealth and marginalized children and adults. Along with networking, a local author showcase, more talks from empowering women and Q&A moderated by Toledo’s own Chrys Peterson. This summit allows women to meet with other empowering women across the region and focus on their own self development and growth by learning and connecting with others through personal and impactful stories.

2024 table sponsorships are available, and individual program only tickets (excludes lunch) are available for $50 per ticket. All proceeds from this event will support several Toledo area children’s charities.

The Summit will take place Thursday, June 20 from 11 am to 4 pm at the Glass City Center.

For more information or to purchase table sponsorships you can contact Savannah Wagener at 419-531-3277 or by email at [email protected].