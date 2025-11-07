On The Radar Novemeber 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

UT Expands Access for Michigan Students and Launches New Degree

The University of Toledo will offer in-state tuition to all Michigan residents who are undergraduates starting fall 2026—no extra forms required. With the in-state treatment, students will save $4,680 per semester while remaining eligible for additional scholarships. A new civic literacy course will be required for incoming undergrads, in line with Senate Bill 1.

Fall 2026 will also see the launch of a new master’s program in forensic toxicology, an online course, designed for working professionals, to prepare for high-demand careers in pharmaceutical labs, crime labs and public health, with starting salaries of $80,000+. utoledo.edu.

Toledo Library to Offer Enhanced ID Cards in 2026

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will begin issuing enhanced library cards in early 2026 that can serve as a photo ID for select local programs and services. The $5 cards will be available at the Main Library downtown, to be issued with identity and residency verification.

Designed for residents who may lack access to state-issued IDs, the card will include a photo, address and birth date. While the ID won’t be valid for voting or at the BMV, it could be accepted by local shelters, food pantries and community health programs.

The three-year pilot program aims to remove barriers for underserved populations. Supported by funding from the city and county, community partners are being recruited to honor the card as a form of ID. toledolibrary.org.

Saturday Morning Chess Returns to Main Library

Saturday Chess is back at the Toledo’s Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St, with a program from 10am–2:30pm on Saturdays. All ages and experience levels are welcome to play, learn and practice in a casual, community-centered setting. Chess sets and helpful guidance will be available throughout the day. Great for families, friends or solo players. No registration required..toledolibrary.org.

Honoring the Edmund Fitzgerald: 50th Anniversary Tribute

The National Museum of the Great Lakes invites the public to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald with a special tribute on Monday, November 10, from 5:30–7:30pm. The evening includes a panel discussion and a solemn bell tolling ceremony honoring the 29 crew members lost in the tragic 1975 shipwreck.

Leading up to the tribute, 50th Anniversary, guests can tour the Museum’s historic lake freighter and explore the story of the Fitzgerald through exhibits and guided interpretation. National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front Street. nmgl.org.

Silent Sky at UToledo: A Story of Stars, Science and Struggle

The University of Toledo presents Silent Sky, a moving theatrical production about pioneering astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, with performances November 14–17, at the Center for Performing Arts on UToledo’s main campus, 2801 W. Bancroft. Set in the early 1900s, Silent Sky follows Leavitt as she joins a group of women “computers” at Harvard Observatory—charting the stars without recognition or access to the tools of their male colleagues. 7:30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a special 2:00pm matinee on Monday. utoledo.edu/theatre.





