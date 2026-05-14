On The Radar May 2026

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Perrysburg Deploys Robots to Assess Sidewalks

Perrysburg will deploy a fleet of four to six AI-powered Daxbot robots to inspect 173 miles of city sidewalks for safety and accessibility. For about a month, the robots will analyze cracks, uneven surfaces and other hazards to improve ADA compliance.

“Small Business and Nonprofit— Your Path Forward”

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is offering drop-in support for small businesses and nonprofits, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1–5pm at the Small Business and Nonprofit (SBN) Workspace, on the garage level of the Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. Schedule at [email protected]

Free Planting Seeds Available at Bowling Green Library

The Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Main St., Bowling Green, is offering free herb, vegetable and flower seeds through its second-floor seed library. Seeds can be found in the card catalog to the left of the elevator. Seeds are free and community members are invited to donate seeds, as well. wcdpl.org/seed-library.

Chessie Circle Trail Project Advances in Wood County

The Wood County Park District is moving forward with the Chessie Circle Trail, an 11-mile rail-totrail project that will transform a historic railroad corridor in Wood and Lucas counties into a multiuse path. Phase 1, near River Road and W.W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg, is nearing completion, with kiosks and benches planned for 2026. Phase 2 is in the design stage and aims to extend the trail to Bates Road, with construction anticipated in 2027. wcparks.org.

Perrysburg “Scraps to Soil” Composting Program

The City of Perrysburg’s “Scraps to Soil” program is offering free residential drop-off for food waste as part of a two-year pilot launched in 2025. Supported by the Country Garden Club and Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, the initiative helps divert organic waste from landfills while reducing methane emissions and improving soil health. Drop-off is available year-round at the Department of Public Service, 11980 Roachton Rd., and the Department of Public Utilities, 211 E. Boundary St. Accepted items include meat, bones, dairy, vegetable scraps, fats, oils and grease. perrysburgoh.gov/332/Perrysburg-Composts-Food-Waste-Disposal