On The Radar June 2026

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Glass City Riverwalk Expands Boater Access Along Maumee River

The Glass City Riverwalk boating season now includes 46 public day-use boat slips along the Maumee River, giving boaters direct access to Downtown Toledo’s parks, trails and events.

Free Legal Clinics for Criminal Record Sealing

The Toledo Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services Program hosts a series of free legal clinics focused on criminal record sealing for eligible individuals in Lucas and Wood counties. One on one meetings provide attorney assistance to determine eligibility and to help prepare court documents. Registration is required, no walk-ins will be accepted. Individuals with pending criminal charges are not eligible. Clinics will be held at the ProMedica Ebeid Center, 1806 Madison Ave., in the second-floor conference room on Tuesdays, May 12, July 14, September 8 and November 10 from 2–3:30pm. To register, call

the Legal Aid Line at 419-724-0460 or visit legalaidline.org

Eats & Beats Food Truck Tuesday Set for Waterville

Conrad Park in Waterville will host Eats & Beats Food Truck Tuesday on June 9 from 5:30-8pm. Free, family-friendly evening of food, music and activities. 800 Michigan Ave.

Old Orchard Garden Tour Returns June 14

The Old Orchard neighborhood will host its annual Garden Tour on June 14 from 10am–5pm. This self-guided event features six unique gardens, offering a look at creative outdoor spaces in one of Toledo’s most historic areas. Tickets are $10, with proceeds supporting neighborhood beautification. oldorchardgardens.org

The City of Toledo received a $571,342 grant through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program

This grant will be used to fund asbestos abatement and demolition of the former Toledo-Lucas County Regional Health District building downtown. The 73 year old structure will be razed and will be prepared for future redevelopment. The award is part of Governor Mik DeWine’s statewide $61 million brownfield initiative supporting 160 projects. Toledo has secured significant brownfield funding since the program launched in 2021 statewide.