On The Radar February 2026

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

SNAP Sign-Up with Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

Get free, in-person assistance applying for SNAP and connecting to food assistance resources. Staff from the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will help adults navigate benefits and community programs that support food access and stability. Monday, February 2, 10am–2pm. Main Library, 325 Michigan St. 419-242-5000. Toledofoodbank.org

Ohio Celebrates Toni Morrison

Ohio Humanities launches a yearlong celebration honoring Toni Morrison, an Ohio native and one of the most influential authors of the 20th century. Running for a year from February 18, 2026, the initiative features readings, discussions, film screenings, performances, school programs and community events across Ohio. The celebration begins on Morrison’s birthday with a kickoff in Columbus and concludes in her hometown of Lorain. ohiocelebratestonimorrison.org.

TEDxBGSU: For the Public Good

TEDxBGSU returns to BGSU Thursday, March 19, spotlighting “ideas worth spreading” from students, faculty, staff and community voices. The independently organized event aims to inspire dialogue and positive change through powerful talks and shared ideas. Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 1001 E Wooster St. bgsu.edu/tedxbgsu.html

SHoWLE January 2026 Update: We Have a Podcast – Glass City Humanist

The Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie share Glass City Humanist, a free podcast series exploring what it means to live a full, positive and rational life through a humanist perspective. The podcast supports SHoWLE’s mission to promote reason, ethics and compassion while fostering a welcoming community for humanists and nontheists across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Glass City Humanist is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube Music. humanistswle.org/glass-city-humanist-podcast