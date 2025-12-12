On The Radar December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Crosby Festival of the Arts Moves to Schedel Gardens for 60th Anniversary

The 60th Crosby Festival of the Arts will be held at Schedel Arboretum and Gardens in Elmore, Ohio. Beginning in 2026 and continuing annually each October, Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art show, will continue to showcase original artwork from thousands of artists in a new location. Moving the event from June to October provides comfortable weather for artists and patrons. Schedel-gardens.org

4th Annual Holiday Shopping Passport

Encourages Sylvania Residents to Shop Local The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 4th Annual Holiday Passport Program, running through January 2. The festive initiative invites shoppers to visit 31 local businesses, collecting stamps from each to unlock exclusive rewards, weekly prizes and to be entered into a grand prize drawing. The program highlights the variety and charm of Sylvania-area shops. Passports are available at participating businesses or online at SylvaniaChamber.org.

BGSU Ranks Among Nation’s Best Universities for Military and Veteran Support

BGSU has been ranked the No. 3 public university in the nation and No. 1 in the Midwest for the fifth straight year for veterans and active military students by Military Times. With more than 720 military-affiliated students, the University is recognized for its strong academic support, community-building programs like PAVE and dedicated career preparation. The ranking highlights BGSU’s continued commitment to helping military students thrive in their academic and career goals.

UToledo College of Law Ranks 2nd in Ohio Bar Passage

The University of Toledo College of Law continues to excel in preparing graduates for legal practice. For the July Ohio bar exam, 86% of Toledo Law graduates passed on their first attempt, ranking second among Ohio’s nine law schools. Toledo Law offers extensive bar preparation programs, including subject review lectures, extended courses for third-year students and a post-graduate faculty mentoring program. New initiatives this year included enhanced individualized support and the Raising the Bar Fund, which provides stipends for living expenses during the critical study period. Utoledo.edu/law