On The Radar August 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

2025 Black Men’s Wellness Day – A Celebration of Health and Community

Black Men’s Wellness Day will take place Saturday, August 16 from 7 am to 12pm at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd. The free event promotes health equity and wellness in the Black community through education, celebration and connection. Attendees can access free health screenings, including blood pressure and wellness checks provided by healthcare professionals. A Kids Zone will feature fun, interactive activities focused on health and learning. Seniors can enjoy a dedicated pavilion with tailored programming and resources. Live music and entertainment will add to the day’s festivities. All ages are welcome to take part in this impactful community event. 2025 Black Men’s Wellness Day – Toledo on Eventbrite.

Clean Toledo Recycling Event Offers Free Drop-Off Services

Toledo residents are invited to take part in the Clean Toledo Recycling Event on Saturday, August 23 from 9 am to 1 pm at the old Sears Westgate location, 3408 Central Ave. The event offers a convenient way to responsibly dispose of a wide range of household items at no cost. Accepted materials include up to 10 tires (on or off the rim, no commercial), large appliances, cardboard, electronics, paint, yard waste and household goods. Document shredding and household hazardous waste disposal will also be available. For questions, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. toledo.oh.gov

Anthem Opens Welcome Center to Advance Whole Health in Toledo

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has opened a new Welcome Center at 132 N. Summit St., offering community members access to vital whole health resources—food, housing, transportation, employment and healthcare support. The center will also host wellness classes and partner with nonprofits for public programs. In furthering the cause, Anthem has donated $2,500 each to Cherry Street Mission, Help Me Grow, and Toledo SeaGate Food Bank. The event featured local leaders, the UToledo Mobile Health Unit and community partners, reinforcing Anthem’s commitment to improving health outcomes beyond the doctor’s office.

“Tales of the Maya Skies” Lights Up Ritter Planetarium

The University of Toledo’s Ritter Planetarium will present “Tales of the Maya Skies” every Friday at 8:30 pm through August 29. Narrated by Grammy Award winner Lila Downs, the immersive show highlights the Mayan civilization’s remarkable knowledge of astronomy, architecture and mathematics. Viewers will discover how the Mayan predicted celestial events and used the sky to understand their world. Suitable for general audiences, tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children, seniors and UToledo affiliates. Children 3 and under are free. Free parking is available in Area 1N before each show. utoledo.edu