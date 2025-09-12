On Course for a Cause: Minuteman Press Supports H.O.O.V.E.S. 12th Annual Golf Scramble

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

This September, golf and giving back come together at the 12th Annual H.O.O.V.E.S. Golf Scramble, proudly supported by Minuteman Press. As a veteran-owned business, Minuteman Press is honored to partner with H.O.O.V.E.S. in raising funds for equine-assisted healing programs that change the lives of veterans and their families.

The event takes place Monday, Sept. 22, at Sylvania Country Club, with registration beginning at 8:30 am and a shotgun start at 10 am. Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in the four-person scramble format. The day includes course contests, a buffet lunch, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and valuable networking opportunities.

For Minuteman Press owner and veteran Steve Heaney, the partnership is deeply personal. “As a veteran, I know how important it is to have support when the service ends,” said Heaney. “We’re proud partner with an incredible organization like H.O.O.V.E.S. to help veterans heal and thrive. This event brings businesses and community members together for a meaningful cause.”

Proceeds from the scramble will go directly to H.O.O.V.E.S.’ free Veteran Healing Intensive Program, which helps veterans overcome post-traumatic stress and rebuild their lives. There are many ways to get involved before the first tee — register a team, sponsor, donate prizes, or spread the word.

Every swing helps create lasting impact for America’s heroes. To register or donate, visit www.hooves.us. For sponsorship questions, contact Steven Heaney at [email protected] or (419) 467-4695.