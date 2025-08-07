Oliver Hazard Day – A Waterville Folk Outfit Gets Their Day in the Sun

One day a year for seven years running, Oliver Hazard is the name on everyone’s lips in Waterville, Ohio. Who could this man be? An inventor, perhaps? Maybe a celebrated politician? Waterville natives Devin East and Nate Miner, and Perrysburger Mike Belazis know the real answer is nothing so trivial. Oliver Hazard is a folk band born and raised in Northwest Ohio – and they know how to throw a great party.

On Saturday, August 16th, Oliver Hazard Day will enjoy its seventh iteration as the eponymous band partners with four other talented artists for a “Midwestern Music Festival” in the heart of Waterville, Ohio. From 4:30 to 11:00PM, North 3rd Street will transform from an ordinary thoroughfare into a musical celebration. Bands will be playing the main stage, some of Northwest Ohio’s many excellent breweries will be slinging cold beer, and local food trucks will be out in force to feed hungry concertgoers. It’s a day when a small town like Waterville gets to let its collective hair down and soak up those last few Summer rays (and vibes).

This year, Singer/Songwriter Rayland Baxter, Indie Rock outfit Michigander – both coming up from Nashville – and LA-based Alternative artist Rett Madison team up with Oliver Hazard for the big day. Not to be left out, DJ John Zenz will be setting the mood for the third consecutive year, spinning sets until Madison takes the stage at 6:00 PM. This years’ crop brings a wide range of styles sure to suit any music lover’s interest. Rayland Baxter brings a sultry brand of soulful rock that masks but doesn’t hide his country roots. Michigander offers up catchy, sun-drenched tunes that belie their Kalamazoo roots. Rett Madison’s brand of singer/songwriter rock is haunting and intense, rollicking at points and delicate at others. And, of course, Oliver Hazard will close the evening with a warm bear hug of indie folk goodness.

This year’s festivities come with something extra special. At long last, the Lucas County Commissioner has officially named August 16th as Oliver Hazard Day, an honor the band richly deserves. When asked what that meant to the band, Devin East said “we have been a band for a little while, so it’s fun to, maybe, see what you mean to other people.” Mike Belazis added that “sometimes it’s surprising to know that this many people are aware of what we’re doing, because not everyone’s vocalizing that.”

Oliver Hazard was barely a toddler when they planned their first OHDay back in 2018 – the band officially formed only a year before – but the festival has taken hold and Northwest Ohio’s hometown boys are now the proud owners of a bona fide tradition. At its heart, Oliver Hazard Day is about community – it’s not a mistake that just about every vendor fueling the event, from the food to the beverages is from the Northwest Ohio area. Describing how their small- town origins affected their music, Belazis also illuminated why the band is driven toward tight-knit local events like Oliver Hazard Day. “Growing up in a smaller place allows you to have a better understanding of your community, in a way.”

The way Oliver Hazard has stewarded Oliver Hazard Day through its seven years makes one thing very clear: what started as a humble celebration of Waterville has blossomed into a festival that can command emergent national artists without forgetting its small town roots.

Saturday, August 16th 4:30 – 11:00PM $30-$130. N. 3rd Street, Waterville, OH 43566.

https://www.oliverhazardday.com/





