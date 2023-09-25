October Calendar 2023

SUN, Oct. 1

[psychic arts]

2 Day Fall Psychic & Holistic Expo – Over 70 vendors will be offering products and services for the body, mind and spirit at this expo. Saturday, Sep. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. $10 admission, 12 and under free. Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, 7060 W. Sylvania Ave. rywevents.com

[festivals & fairs]

International Festival – The annual International Festival celebrates the many cultures of Toledo. Food, entertainment, kids activities and more. $5 parking. Saturday, Sep. 30, 11am-7pm. Sunday, Oct. 1, noon-6pm. The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Rd., Perrysburg. icgt.org

[comedy]

Sal Vulcano – Staten Island native Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hidden-camera prank show hit Impractical Jokers. $39.75-$109.75. 5pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

TUE, Oct. 3

[fundraisers, fashion & beauty]

Country Garden Club 36th Annual Trunk Show “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” – Enjoy a special night of shopping curated boutiques with live music by Chloe & the Steel Strings. Small bites and cocktails are available for purchase. $7 admission, or 2 for $10. 5:30pm-7:30pm. Carranor Hunt & Polo Club, 502 E. 2nd St., Perrysburg. Cgcperrysburg.com

[author events]

Steinem Sisters Collection Panel Discussion – Join authors Rachel Richardson and Cami Roth Szirotnyak as they discuss their book On Drowning Rats: How Two Women Took Down a Sexual Harasser and How You Can Too. Copies of the book will be available for purchase from the Friends of the Library at this event. 7pm-8pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org Free

WED, Oct. 4

[fundraisers, fashion & beauty]

Going Safari Style – Join The Auxiliary to the Ability Center for a fashion show featuring local designers and boutiques. Ticketed. $65. 10am. The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee. abilitycenter.org

[crochet, lessons & classes]

Intro to Crochet – Whether you need a refresher or you’ve never picked up a hook before, this is the class for you. Learn how to tie a slip knot, how to chain stitch (the foundation of crochet) and the single crochet stitch, and create a project using a pattern. $50. 6pm-8pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

THUR, Oct. 5

[nature & wildlife]

Tails and Tales at Walbridge Park – Learn about wildlife myths and animals that are typically misunderstood this spooky season with Nature’s Nursery ambassador animals at this free, open to the public, event at the Walbridge Park shelter house. 5pm-6pm. Walbridge Park, 2801 Broadway St. natures-nursery.org

[author events]

Authors! with Paul Holes – Join Paul Holes to discuss his memoir, Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases. He will be talking about cold cases, catching killers and all things true crime. Tickets include a signed copy of the book and the chance to meet the author after the event. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite. $16. 7pm-8pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

FRI, Oct. 6



[opera]

Cinderella (La Cenerentola) – Based on the iconic children’s story, the beloved tale of Cinderella meets operatic delight in this Rossini hit. $39-$129. 7:30pm. Also on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2pm. The Valentine Theatre, 410 N. Superior St. toledoopera.org

[psychic arts]

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience – Theresa Caputo, TV’s favorite medium, will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works.Although Theresa will be giving readings to various audience members throughout her show, the purchase of a ticket does not guarantee a reading. $48.75-$173.75, 7:30pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

[comedy]

Brian Posehn – Brian Posehn is everywhere, including Toledo. One of the original members of the Comedians of comedy, D&D podcaster, heavy metal fan, sitcom guest star Tickets available on ticketweb.com. $25. 8pm. Frankie’s Inner City, 308 Main St.

SAT, Oct. 7

[nature & wildlife]

Sturgeon Fest – Join the Toledo Zoo for this free event to celebrate the Zoo’s partnership with organizations to help bolster the local Lake Sturgeon population. The event will feature the Toledo School for the Arts’ steel drum band, food trucks, partner organizations and more. 10am-1pm. City of Toledo Boat Launch, 2700 Broadway St. toledozoo.org



[bowling, fundraisers]

Paws & Whiskers 2nd Annual Black Cat Bowling Bash – Paws & Whiskers, a Board Governed non-profit, 501(c)(3) that runs solely on the generosity of the community and private donations, will host their 2nd annual Black Cat Bowling Bash. Each ticket includes a pizza buffet, t-shirt, shoe rental and two drinks. $30. Noon-3pm. Bowlero Lanes, 4398 Monroe St. pawsandwhiskers.org

[comedy]

Midwest Comedy Tour – Get ready to bust a gut as talented comedians from all over the Midwest take the stage to tickle your funny bone. $12. 7pm-10pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 201 Morris St. mbaybrew.com

SUN., Oct. 8

[concerts]

Fantasia & Johnny Gill – American Idol & Broadway star Fantasia will appear at the Huntington Center with R&B superstar Johnny Gill. $59-$250. 7pm. Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave. huntingtoncentertoledo.com

MON, Oct. 9

[talks & lectures]

Great Decisions 2023 Speaker Series: Politics in Latin America – The University of Toledo and the Library present this lecture series, led by scholars and experts, on various topics related to the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions discussion program. Professor Charles Beatty-Medina will be discussing what the emergence of various left-wing governments mean for countries in Latin America. 5:30pm-7:30pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org Free

[author events]

Authors! with Sheila Johnson – The co-founder of BET and first African American woman billionaire shares her deeply personal journey through love and loss, tragedy and triumph—an inspiring story of overcoming toxic influences, discovering her true self, and at last finding happiness in her work and life. $24. 7pm-8pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

WED, Oct. 11

[live music, steel drum]

Glass City Steel with Victor Provost – TSA’s Glass City Still will be joined by Victor Provost, one of the world’s most respected voices on steel pans (or steel drums). $5-$7. 7pm. TSA Black Box Theatre, 1401 Adams St. tsa4arts.org

THURS, Oct. 12

[painting, wine]

Uncork & Unwind: Fall Landscapes – Celebrate the beginning of Fall with a two-hour guided painting class. Metroparks Toledo will provide step-by-step instruction, plenty of time to be creative and a relaxing glass of wine. Registration is required. $25. 6pm-8pm. Side Cut Metropark, 1025 W. River Rd., Maumee. Metroparkstoledo.com

[fundraisers, fashion]

Designer Purse Bingo – Your ticket buys you eight rounds of bingo and a chance at winning a designer purse, light appetizers and two drink tokens. You can purchase an extra ticket book, dobbers, raffle tickets, and drink tokens at the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival. $35-$280. 6pm-8pm. W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Rd., Perrysburg. nwoteenbookfest.com

[film]

JCRC Film Series: Under G-d – Under G-d, a film by Paula Eiselt, will be shown as part of the Jewish Community Relations Council’s film series. The documentary short Under G-d explores the Jewish response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Registration is recommended. 6pm-8pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. jewishtoledo.org

SAT, Oct. 14

[collectibles]

Toledo Toy Show – Whether you’re an avid collector, or spoiling your inner child, the many vendors at the Toledo Toy Show have you covered. 7:30am early-bird admission is available for $10. $5 general admission, kids 12 and under free. 9am-3pm. Total Sports Complex, 10020 S. Compass Rd., Rossford. midmichigansupershows.com

[genealogy]

Genealogy Fair – Whether you’re just beginning your genealogy journey or are looking to dive deeper, the Genealogy Fair has something for all. There will be children’s programs, local genealogy organizations and exhibits throughout Main Library, and special lectures by nationally-recognized genealogist Dr. Adina Newman. Optional lunch is available for pre-purchase. 9:30am-5pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

[drag show, performing arts]

Bow Down to the Kings: A Drag King Showcase – A drag king show like no other! Headliners include Luc Ami, Perka $exxx, Tenderoni, and Landon Cider! Vendors and artisans will be set up, and drinks will be available for purchase. $15-$35. 8pm-1am. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd. stevie-phoenix.ticketleap.com

SUN., Oct. 15

[collectibles]

Glass City Record Show – All types of vinyl can be found here – 33s, 45s, 78s, plus cassettes, CDs, DVDs, posters, t-shirts and more. Cash is suggested for admission and most dealers. $1. 10am-4pm. Knights of Columbus Hall, 4256 Secor Rd. gcrsassets.wixsite.com

TUE, Oct. 17

[musicals, film]

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert – Disney Concerts presents Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, where Encanto lovers of all ages have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite GRAMMY®-Award winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. $30-$145. 6pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

WED, Oct. 18

[spoken word]

Henry Rollins: Good To See You – Spoken word artist, musician, actor and comedian Henry Rollins will bring his Good To See You tour to Toledo. $30-$155. 7pm. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St. maumeeindoor.com

THURS, Oct. 19

[culinary arts]

Lunch & Learn: Holiday Cookie Craze -The event will feature a vintage apron display, themed holiday cookie tables, cookie demos and a King Arthur Flour contest table. This event requires reservations, and the lunch menu will include soup and salad by donation. Reservations may be made by emailing kate@stpaulstoledo.org. Noon. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, HeART Gallery, 428 N. Erie St. heartgalleryandstudios.com

[fundraisers, piano]

Dueling Piano Charity Event – Cherished Friends of Ahava will host an evening of music and fun. Dance and sing along as talented pianists battle it out on stage, taking requests and playing all your favorite tunes. Food, wine and beer tasting and a silent auction are included. $100. 5:30m. The Venues, 540 S. St. Clair St. cherishedfriends.info

FRI, Oct. 20

[yoga, meditation]

Yoga and Restorative Sound – Enjoy a relaxing evening exploring the benefits of vibrational sound and light yoga. $25. 6pm-7:15pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

[Halloween, drinks]

Celebrate Halloween – Don your Halloween costume for a spirit tasting at The Toledo Museum of Art’s Glass Pavilion. This partnership with Toledo Spirits also features nibbles prepared by The Toledo Museum of Art’s own Café and Catering Team. $35 members, $50 general admission. 6:30pm-8:30pm. Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, 2444 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

SAT, Oct. 21

[galas, fundraisers]

3rd Annual The Blak Gala – 1983 The Brand presents the third annual Blak Gala with a red carpet, networking, entertainment and live music. Proceeds benefit Mom’s House of Toledo. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $60-$600. 6pm. Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 101 N. Summit St.

[collectibles]

Toledo Doll & Bear Show and Sale – Featuring sellers with a wide variety of dolls and bears and so much more. Early bird admission is available for $20. $8 admission, kids 12 and under free. 9:30am-3pm. Total Sports Rossford, 10020 Compass Dr., Rossford. toledodollshow.net.

[Halloween, parties]

TYC Halloween Bash – Featuring “Stevie Nicks” Live – Shannon Martin-Paul and Nomad Soul pay tribute to the ultimate witchy woman, Stevie Nicks, at The Toledo Yacht Club’s Halloween party. Wear your costume and enter the costume contest. Ticketed. $20-$30. 7pm. Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N. Summit St. tycevents.com

[live music, country]

Dale Watson – Catch the real deal old school honky tonk country style of Austin music scene fixture Dale Watson in the intimate settings of Frankies. wsg/ Matt Hillyer. $20. 7pm. Frankie’s Inner City, 308 Main St. frankiestoledo.com

[film, concert]

Dirty Dancing In Concert – Enjoy the digitally remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs. $41-$96. 8pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

SUN, Oct. 22

[concerts]

Dropkick Murphys – The Celtic punk band brings their tour supporting new album Okemah Rising, featuring lyrics written by Woody Guthrie, to Toledo with special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern. $39.50-$59.50. 7pm. Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave. dropkickmurphys.com

WED, Oct. 25

[networking, live music]

It’s A Grown Folks After Work Affair – An evening of fun and relaxation to get you through the rest of the work week. Unwind and let loose with music, speakers, food trucks, drinks, and good vibes. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $25. 5pm-9pm. Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.

[paranormal]

Meet a Paranormal Investigator with Toledo Ohio Ghost Hunters Society – Meet paranormal investigator, Harold St. John, from The Toledo Ohio Ghost Hunters Society. See some of the photo and video evidence from investigations as well as some of the tools and equipment used in their paranormal research. 6:30-7:30pm. Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville. Toledolibrary.org. Free

THURS, Oct. 26

[tea, talks & lectures]

Tea & Talk Series: Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics – Speaker Dr. Melissa Miller will discuss Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics, a WBGU-PBS public television documentary and oral history project marking the electoral achievements of women who have broken barriers in Ohio. Each monthly tea & talk includes a catered luncheon, warm tea and a unique presentation. Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea. $25-$30. 2pm-4pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

[book sales, craft beer]

Beer & Books – Experience thrill of the Book Fair again, with an adult twist, at Earnest Brew Works with Gathering Volumes. Benefiting the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival. 5-9pm. Earnest Brew Works, 25 S. St. Clair St. gatheringvolumes.com

FRI, Oct. 27

[author events]

Authors! with John Stamos – The two-time Emmy® Award nominated television, film and Broadway theater actor, producer, and author will appear at Glass City Center as part of Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Authors! series. $28. 7pm-8:30pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. toledolibrary.org

[concerts]

Oliver Hazard with The Toledo Symphony – Based out of Waterville, Ohio, indie-folk band Oliver Hazard joins the Toledo Symphony for an intimate one-night-only performance led by Music Director Alain Trudel at the Valentine Theatre. $46-$163. 8pm. The Valentine Theatre, 410 N. Superior St. artstoledo.com

SAT, Oct. 28



[special interests]

Brick Convention: Lego® Fan Expo – This expo brings all of the creative hands-on, minds-on fun of LEGO® building together in one entertaining. $14.99. 10am-5pm. Also on Sunday, Sep. 29, 10am-5pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. brickconvention.com



[Halloween, parties]

Barbie-ween 21+ Halloween Party – Dress up in your most creative costumes and get ready for a night filled with thrills and chills. With a complimentary jello shot, live dj, photobooth, themed drinks and snacks, costume contest (with cash prize!!), tarot card readings and more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $35. 7-11pm. Heather Downs Country Club, 3910 Heatherdowns Blvd.