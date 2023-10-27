November Calendar 2023

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1

[stand up]

KJ Robinson – A rising comic in the country, KJ Robinson is one of the hottest upcoming acts. His comedy style draws on his experience in both suburban and big city lifestyles. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $15-$25. 7pm. Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

THURSDAY, Nov. 2

[talks & lectures]

First Thursday: Tom Troy: The State of Newspapers & the Need For Investigative Reporting – The First Thursday Series is an interfaith coalition of local peace and justice advocates, featuring a different speaker and topic each month. Tom Troy, editor of the The Blade’s Opinion section, will draw on decades of professional experience to discuss newspapers and journalism. Bring your own lunch, or get lunch at the event. Cash or check at the door. $5-$15. Noon. Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St.

[book sales, craft beer]

Beer & Books – Experience the thrill of the Book Fair again, with an adult twist, at Earnest Brew Works with Gathering Volumes. Benefiting the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival. 5-9pm. Earnest Brew Works, 25 S. St. Clair St. gatheringvolumes.com

[author events]

Authors! With Malcolm Jenkins – Malcolm Jenkins reflects on his legendary thirteen-year NFL career and his life beyond football in What Winners Won’t Tell You. $25. 7-8pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

[symphony]

TSO 80th Birthday Bash – This concert celebrates Toledo Symphony’s 80th birthday with works by Mozart, Ravel, and Brahms, as well as an American premiere (in this case, Samuel Adler’s Symphony No. 7). With his performance of Ravel’s Piano Concerto for Left Hand, Nicholas McCarthy, a British pianist born without a right hand, will astound audiences. $15-$84. 8pm. Toledo Museum of Art, Peristyle Theater, 2445 Monroe St. artstoledo.com

[karaoke]

Emo Night Karaoke – Karaoke with a live band. Song sign ups are first come, first serve. $12. 8pm. Prime Nightlife, 3922 Secor Rd. @emonightkaraoke

[live music, rap/hip-hop]

Kool Keith: Black Elvis 2 Tour – A legend of Hip Hop returns to Toledo. Dr. Dooom, AKA Black Elvis 2, AKA Dr. Octagon, Kool Keith has always been an innovator, beginning with his days with Ultramagentic MCs. $22. Frankie’s Inner City, 308 Main St. frankiestoledo.com

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

[handicraft markets]

Bewitched Harvest Arts & Crafts Show – Juried crafters will be offering a jumpstart on gift shopping and fall and holiday decor at this show hosted by the Toledo Craftsman’s Guild. Pet food and supplies will be collected for donation. 9am-4pm. Also on Sunday, Nov. 5, 11am-4pm. Premier Banquet Hall, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd. toledocraftsmansguild.org

[literary arts, visual arts]

Toledo Comic Arts Festival – This comics event promotes the diversity of comics from a wide range of creators, encouraging comics reading, and celebrating visual literacy. Featuring workshops, lectures, keynote speakers, panel discussions, and more for comics fans of all ages. 10am-4pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

[film]

2023 Tree City Film Festival – The Tree City Film Festival presents the 11th Annual 50 Hour Challenge short films. The films will be screened for filmmakers, friends, family, and community members. Tree City Film Festival swag, beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $10-$12. 6-9:30pm. Nederhouser Community Hall, 6930 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania.

SUNDAY, Nov. 5

[crafts]

Floral Paintings on Wood Slices – In this fun and engaging class, you will be introduced to miniature floral paintings using the vibrant medium of acrylic gouache. Paintings could be used as ornaments, magnets or displayed. All supplies included. $50. 2-4pm. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. shophandmadetoledo.com

MONDAY, Nov. 6

[meditation]

Monday Meditation & Movement – Enjoy an hour of deep relaxation and rejuvenation with Danielle Nolff’s “Monday Meditation & Movement” class. Your body’s natural balance will be restored through this gentle and nurturing practice. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $20. 6pm. Also on Monday, November 20 at 6pm. Solace Health & Wellness, 137 N. Michigan St.

THURSDAY, Nov. 9

[book sales]

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale – Thousands of hardcovers & paperbacks sorted and categorized. In addition, there will be CDs, DVDs, Audio Books (on CD and cassette), records, board games, etc. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Library and help support Library programs such as the Children’s Summer Reading program. 4-7pm. Also Friday, November 10, 9am-4pm, Saturday, November 11, 9am-4pm. friends-of-the-toledo-lucas-county-public-library.square.site

[nature & wildlife]

Nature Nursery: Fall Into Winter – What do animals do to prepare for winter? Find out with Nature’s Nursery ambassador animals at this free, open to the public, program at the Wilson Park shelter house. 5-7pm. Wilson Park, 3251 Otto Rd. toledo.oh.gov Free

FRIDAY, Nov. 10

[beauty & fashion]

Fashion Toledo Showcase – Explore the latest trends from renowned designers as models display glamorous outfits. Fashion Toledo Showcase offers everything from elegant evening gowns to cutting-edge streetwear. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $30. 6pm. The Event Center, 23 N. Summit St.

[theater]

The Thanksgiving Play – Written by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Joe Capucini. A one-act satire comedy, The Thanksgiving Play revolves around four white individuals trying to create a politically correct First Thanksgiving play for Native American Heritage Month. A portion of proceeds will be donated to The Equality Toledo Community Pantry. There will also be a food and personal hygiene drive during the run of the show. $10-$20. 8pm. Also on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 8pm and Sunday, Nov. 11 at 3pm. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee. act419.org

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

[history]

The Fitzgerald Experience 2023 – In honor of the 47th Anniversary of the loss of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald on Nov. 10, 1975, the National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering a weekend of special tours. The Fitzgerald Experience is a guided tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship, using the lake freighter and its similarities to the Edmund Fitzgerald to discuss the events of Nov. 10, 1975, theories about the sinking and stories about the 29 crew members who were lost. This tour is approximately 75 minutes long. $20-$25. 10am. Also on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon. National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St. nmgl.org

[handicraft markets]

Maker’s Mart: 11th Anniversary – Experience Toledo’s favorite indie craft fair, featuring 60+ artists, crafters, and local food vendors. $5. 11am-7pm. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. shophandmadetoledo.com

[comedy]

John Mulaney In Concert – John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian. Mulaney can be seen in his latest Netflix stand up special, BABY J. $69.50-$325. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

[beauty & fashion]

FLAUNT Fashion Fundraiser – Equality Toledo will have a unique fashion show showcasing local and regional designers and artists. Part of the ensemble for the evening will be the Toledo Opera, Toledo Ballet, Toledo Symphony, Toledo School for the Arts and so much more. This year’s theme is Candy Land. $50-$100. Erie Street Market, 201 S. Erie St. equalitytoledo.org

SUNDAY, Nov. 12

[handicraft markets, craft beer]

Crafts & Drafts – What happens when crafts meet craft beers? Maumee Bay Brewing Co. will host an indie craft show at their warehouse. 10am-3pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 201 Morris St. mbaybrew.com

[orchestra]

Sylvania Community Orchestra Concert – The Sylvania Community Orchestra presents “Italian Sojourn, Mozart, and More…” This free community concert will feature the talented local pianist, Kevin Reilly, in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23. 4pm. Lourdes University, Fransiscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. sylvaniaarts.org Free

TUESDAY, Nov. 14

[yoga, craft beer]

Tipsy Tuesday: Yoga in the Upper Room – Local Instructor Courtney Wolfe will lead you through a challenging and fun yoga flow during which you will incorporate Quenched & Tempered tasty libations! All levels are welcome. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $20. 7pm. Quenched & Tempered, 1210 Jackson St.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 15

[stand up]

Live Standup Comedy: The Toledo War – Comedians from Ohio and Michigan compete for pride, glory, and the ultimate ownership of Toledo.$15-25. 7-10pm. Earnest Brew Works – Downtown, 25 S. St. Clair St. toledowar.claptix.com

THURSDAY, Nov. 16

[lunch, crafts]

Lunch & Learn: Pumpkins, Gourds & Wreaths – Take advantage of the remaining weeks of fall bounty to refresh your seasonal decor and cooking! Using the natural resources of northwest Ohio – many items can be found in your own backyard – you can smoothly transition from fall to Christmas. RSVP is requested to kate@stpaulstoledo.org. Noon. HeArt Gallery & Studios, 428 N. Erie St. heartgalleryandstudios.com

[yoga]

Free Community Yoga – Join Downtown Yoga 419 for an all-levels gentle yoga flow at Glass City Metropark. No experience necessary and all ability levels welcome. Please plan to bring your own mat or towel and dress for the weather. 5:30-6:30pm. Glass City Metropark, 1001 Front St. metroparkstoledo.com. Free



[zoos & animals]

Brewdolph Bash – Adults 21+ are invited to this exclusive preview night of Lights Before Christmas presented by KeyBank. Entertainment includes strolling holiday characters, a live band, and more. $45-$50. 6-9pm. Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

FRIDAY, Nov. 17

[crafts]

Manifestation Workshop 101 – Discover how to live with intention by making your own Intention Candle and Manifestation Journal. $44.44. Workshops will be held throughout the day. Noon-8pm. Callisto Terra, 5223 Hill Ave. callistoterra.com

[dance, conferences & workshops]

14th Annual Midwest Affair – This weekend long Step celebration features DJs, workshops, instructors, brunch, parties and more. See website for details. $10-$80. 8pm. Also on Saturday, Nov. 18 1pm-2am and Sunday, Nov. 19, 11am-4pm. Premier Banquet Hall, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd. midwestaffair.com

SUNDAY, Nov. 19

[photography]

Moody Vibes Stylized Shoot – Luna and Sol Event Design presents The Moody Vibes Stylized Shoot. Captures the perfect blend of darkness and beauty at this photography event. You’ll have the opportunity to work with photographers, models, and stylists to create stunning images at this in-person event. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $65. The Venues, 540 S. St. Clair St.

[lgbt]

Trans Day of Remembrance – Every year in November, across the country, transgender and gender-nonconforming communities come together to mourn and remember the lives of the hundreds of transgender and gender-nonconforming people who died by violence over the past year. There will be interactive media to help uplift and honor those lost. 2-3:30pm. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. equalitytoledo.org

[religion & spirituality, multicultural]

MFC Nights – MFC Nights are hosted by the Multifaith Council as an opportunity for the community to gather. A potluck supper precedes a variety of activities from choir, to a film discussion, to crafts; activities change each month! 5:30-7:30. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Maumee, 310 Elizabeth St., Maumee. multifaithcouncil.org

MONDAY, Nov. 20

[concerts, Christmas]

A Motown Christmas – A Motown Christmas features a world-class vocal group, assembled from past and present members of Motown’s most legendary groups…The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours. This family-oriented show combines Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite holiday classics. $49-$69. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

TUESDAY, Nov. 21

[games, theater]

Wheel of Fortune Live – One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Audience participation includes opportunities like spinning the iconic wheel, calling out letters, audience games and more. $29.50-$279.50. 7:30pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

THURSDAY, Nov. 23

[running]

Dave’s Turkey Chase sponsored by First Solar – This Thanksgiving Day family fun run/walk benefits Cherry Street Mission. Sign up for the 5k, 1 Mile and Kids Run. $20-$35. WTOL 11, 730 N. Summit St. runsignup.com

FRIDAY, Nov. 24

[Christmas]

Nativity Festival – Opening Thanksgiving weekend, St Paul’s Lutheran Church exhibits more than 300 nativities from around the world in the fifth annual Nativity Festival. Staged among themed, decorated trees and tablescapes, the creches are surrounded by colorful sights and sounds. Open Fridays and Saturdays through December 17. Fridays, 4-7pm. Saturdays, noon-4pm. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St. heartgalleriesandstudios.com

SATURDAY, Nov. 25

[handicraft markets]



Crafts for Christmas – The Toledo Craftsman’s Guild hosts this arts and crafts fair. Find unique and high-quality handmade art and craft gifts from juried craftsmen and artists. Support local artists and get something truly one-of-a-kind. Toys for Tots donations will be accepted. 9am-4pm. Also on Sunday, Nov. 26, 11am-4pm. Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee.

[Christmas, concerts]

Girl Named Tom with the Toledo Symphony – Girl Named Tom made history as the first trio to ever win The Voice. The Northwest Ohio trio will perform Christmas classics as well as original songs from their 2022 release “One More Christmas” with the Toledo Symphony. $53-$123. 8pm. Toledo Museum of Art, Peristyle Theater, 2445 Monroe St. artstoledo.com

SUNDAY, Nov. 26

[brunch]

Something to Talk About Sundaze – Aria Banquet Hall hosts a monthly R&B brunch. November’s edition features Sunday Blues. Advance tickets are required and are available on Eventbrite. $25-$440. Aria Banquet Hall, 5969 Telegraph Rd.